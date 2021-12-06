'He hasn't quite answered those questions': Ex-NZ captain lists 1 area of major concern for India before SA tour

Daniel Vettori, former New Zealand captain, has listed one major concern area in Team India despite their 1-0 series win against NZ on Monday.

The Virat Kohli-led side defeat the Black Caps by a whopping 372 runs to seal the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Vettori, while analysing the hosts' performance in the series during an ESPNCricinfo show, quipped that their batting order was inconsistent and something that they need to address before the South Africa Tour.

"I think they will still have some questions around their batting. Mayank [Agarwal] was the difference in this Test match and no one else dominated really with the bat. There were questions marks on him coming in but he has proven himself in this Test match. [Cheteshwar] Pujara probably still hasn't quite answered those questions albeit he has an amazing track record and one that deserves some leeway. Shreyas Iyer was the one who stepped up in the first Test match but not so much in this one.

It will be interesting how India go into that South African series with their selection. They will go with their tried and test bowlers but that batting unit will be fascinating," explained Vettori.

While talking about the 2nd Test specifically, Vettori remarked that this is India's template at home.

"This (kind of performance) is India's advertised in home conditions. We have seen this from them in the past. Big scores on the board and dominant performance by their spinners. So, the usual suspects stood up in terms of R Ashwin and their spin bowling attack. They were well complimented by Siraj," concluded Vettori.

India scored 325 in the first innings before bundling out the Black Caps on a paltry 62. In the second innings, they set them a target of 540 by declaring at 276/7. And in the final innings, NZ were bowled out for 167.

