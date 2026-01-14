IND vs NZ Live Score: Virat Kohli takes centre stage as India aim to seal series amid growing injury worries
IND vs NZ Live Score: Follow Live score and updates of India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI in Rajkot, where the hosts will look to seal the series.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI, IND vs NZ Live score: After ending New Zealand's nine-match winning streak, India will aim to seal the series in the second ODI in Rajkot on Wednesday. The visitors put up a solid fight in the first ODI, taking India into the 49th over during the run chase, before KL Rahul steered the game away. However, Shubman Gill and Co. know they relied heavily on luck, as India’s batting faltered at crucial moments, losing wickets at key junctures....Read More
Despite Arshdeep Singh’s omission from the playing XI, India’s bowlers performed well, restricting New Zealand to 300. Yet questions remain over the batting strategy, as the team appeared to struggle after Kohli’s dismissal, with other batters running out of ideas.
The biggest talking point of the first ODI was the imperious form of Kohli. Despite being past 30, he showed no signs of slowing down. Kohli narrowly missed a century in Vadodara.
Apart from Arshdeep’s exclusion, the benching of all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy also raised eyebrows, given his importance to India’s World Cup plans. Washington Sundar, highly rated by the coaching staff, replaced him in the first ODI but sustained an injury, paving the way for Reddy’s return. Meanwhile, Ayush Badoni will have to wait for his international debut.
For New Zealand, the first ODI highlighted both promise and concern. While their top-order got good starts, they fell just short in the chase. Kyle Jamieson impressed with the ball, but the pacers lacked consistent support, and the middle order will need to contribute more in the second ODI to challenge India effectively.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI squads:
India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Ayush Badoni, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel
New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Adithya Ashok, Jayden Lennox, Nick Kelly, Josh Clarkson, Michael Rae
IND vs NZ Live Score: Rajkot to witness a first in almost 26 years
IND vs NZ Live Score: Of the total 121 ODI matches played between India and New Zealand to date, only one was staged in Rajkot, back in 1999. New Zealand had won that match by 43 runs. India, however, have the overall say in the head-to-head battle, winning 63 of the total encounters, with one draw and seven no-results. And at home, they have won 32 times and lost just eight matches against New Zealand.
IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand streak ended in Vadodara
IND vs NZ Live Score: The four-wicket defeat ended New Zealand’s nine-match unbeaten streak in ODIs, their first loss in the format since the Champions Trophy. For India, it marked their eighth consecutive win over the Black Caps in ODIs since 2023, and they remain undefeated at home against New Zealand, winning all eight ODIs played in India since 2017.
IND vs NZ Live Score: What happened in Vadodara?
IND vs NZ Live Score: A 117-run opening partnership between southpaws Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls set up the platform which was squandered by the middle-order. But world No.3 Daryl Mitchell's explosive 84 gave New Zealand just about enough runs on the board. Kyle Jamieson kept the visitors in the game with his three-wicket burst, but Virat Kohli's stroke-filled 91-ball 93, along with a measured half-century rom captain Shubman Gill and a 49-run knock from Shreyas Iyer took India past the target.
