IND vs NZ Live Score: Virat Kohli takes centre stage as India aim to seal series amid growing injury worries

Live

By

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI, IND vs NZ Live score

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI, IND vs NZ Live score: After ending New Zealand's nine-match winning streak, India will aim to seal the series in the second ODI in Rajkot on Wednesday. The visitors put up a solid fight in the first ODI, taking India into the 49th over during the run chase, before KL Rahul steered the game away. However, Shubman Gill and Co. know they relied heavily on luck, as India’s batting faltered at crucial moments, losing wickets at key junctures. Despite Arshdeep Singh’s omission from the playing XI, India’s bowlers performed well, restricting New Zealand to 300. Yet questions remain over the batting strategy, as the team appeared to struggle after Kohli’s dismissal, with other batters running out of ideas. The biggest talking point of the first ODI was the imperious form of Kohli. Despite being past 30, he showed no signs of slowing down. Kohli narrowly missed a century in Vadodara. Apart from Arshdeep’s exclusion, the benching of all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy also raised eyebrows, given his importance to India’s World Cup plans. Washington Sundar, highly rated by the coaching staff, replaced him in the first ODI but sustained an injury, paving the way for Reddy’s return. Meanwhile, Ayush Badoni will have to wait for his international debut. For New Zealand, the first ODI highlighted both promise and concern. While their top-order got good starts, they fell just short in the chase. Kyle Jamieson impressed with the ball, but the pacers lacked consistent support, and the middle order will need to contribute more in the second ODI to challenge India effectively. India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI squads: India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Ayush Badoni, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Adithya Ashok, Jayden Lennox, Nick Kelly, Josh Clarkson, Michael Rae ...Read More

Despite Arshdeep Singh’s omission from the playing XI, India’s bowlers performed well, restricting New Zealand to 300. Yet questions remain over the batting strategy, as the team appeared to struggle after Kohli’s dismissal, with other batters running out of ideas. The biggest talking point of the first ODI was the imperious form of Kohli. Despite being past 30, he showed no signs of slowing down. Kohli narrowly missed a century in Vadodara. Apart from Arshdeep’s exclusion, the benching of all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy also raised eyebrows, given his importance to India’s World Cup plans. Washington Sundar, highly rated by the coaching staff, replaced him in the first ODI but sustained an injury, paving the way for Reddy’s return. Meanwhile, Ayush Badoni will have to wait for his international debut. For New Zealand, the first ODI highlighted both promise and concern. While their top-order got good starts, they fell just short in the chase. Kyle Jamieson impressed with the ball, but the pacers lacked consistent support, and the middle order will need to contribute more in the second ODI to challenge India effectively. India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI squads: India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Ayush Badoni, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Adithya Ashok, Jayden Lennox, Nick Kelly, Josh Clarkson, Michael Rae