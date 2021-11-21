IND vs NZ: 'Need to be realistic' - Rahul Dravid cautions Team India to 'keep feet on ground' after 3-0 series win

Team India made an impressive start in the 'new era' under the Rahul Dravid-Rohit Sharma duo in the shortest format, completing a 3-0 clean sweep against New Zealand. The side registered a comprehensive 73-run victory in the third and final T20I at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

Rahul Dravid was appointed the head coach of the Indian team earlier this month and took over the role after the side's campaign in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

The former Indian captain was impressed with Team India's performance throughout the series but insisted that the side needs to be "realistic," as New Zealand had arrived in India immediately after a World Cup final loss, referring to the excessive fatigue among their players.

"It was a really good series win. Everyone played really well right through the series. It feels nice to start well. But we are also quite realistic. To be honest, we have to keep our feet on the ground and be a bit realistic about this win. Not easy for New Zealand to play a World Cup final and then to turn up three days later and play three games in six days, was never going to be easy for them," Dravid said during a post-match interview on Star Sports.

The Team India head coach pointed out that the emergence of young players has been positive from the series.

"Nice from our perspective but we have to keep our foot on the ground, learn from this series and move forward. It's a long journey ahead over the next 10 months and we'll have our share of ups and downs.

"It's been really good to see some of the young guys come through. We have given opportunity to some of the boys who haven't played a lot of cricket over the last few months with some of our more experienced players taking a break. We saw some of the skills available to us and we will keep building those skills as we move forward," Dravid said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON