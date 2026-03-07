India, New Zealand T20 World Cup final press conference LIVE: Mitchell Santner to face media first

Live

India, New Zealand T20 World Cup final press conference LIVE: Captains Suryakumar Yadav and Mitchell Santner are set to address the media on the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With anticipation building for the title clash, both leaders will take questions from reporters and share their thoughts ahead of the high-stakes encounter. Team India faces a daunting challenge as they aim to defend their crown in the T20 World Cup and become the first side to lift the trophy on home soil. Standing in their way are not just a resilient New Zealand, but also memories that still linger from the past. The venue adds another emotional layer. It was at the same ground, the massive Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where India's campaign in the 2023 ODI World Cup ended in heartbreak after the final defeat. More than 100,000 spectators are expected to pack the stands, turning the arena into a roaring sea of blue for captain Suryakumar Yadav and his men. Yet history offers a reminder of how tight this rivalry can be. When the two teams last met in a global final, New Zealand prevailed, beating India in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship Final 2021. Recent results show that New Zealand national cricket team understand how to trouble India national cricket team, even in their own backyard. In the last few years, the Black Caps have managed something few visiting sides achieve, winning bilateral series in India in both Tests and ODIs. Those victories did more than add to their record; they exposed weaknesses and reminded India that home conditions alone are no guarantee of dominance. The defeats were particularly stinging for the team now coached by Gautam Gambhir, turning what is usually considered a fortress into a difficult chapter in recent memory. Sanju Samson has given India's batting a fresh spark at the top, producing two decisive, match-winning innings that helped the hosts surge into the final. His promotion has also introduced a useful left-right combination early in the innings, while the side has not hesitated to shuffle the batting order to suit different match situations. With the ball, Jasprit Bumrah has been exceptional, drawing widespread praise for the way he has kept opposing batters under constant pressure in cricket's toughest format for bowlers.

