'Umpires were nervous, even forgot to check the ball tracker': Ex-PAK captain slams match officials for Kohli's decision

Apart from Mayank Agarwal slamming a gritty century on Day 1 of the second India-New Zealand Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, there was another occasion in the game that grabbed the headlines. This one, however, was for all the wrong reasons as the umpires gave a rather contentious decision against skipper Virat Kohli and the Indian skipper was forced to go back for a duck. Soon after, fans and numerous experts expressed their displeasure and the latest to join the chorus is former Pakistan cricket Salman Butt.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The controversial moment arrived on the last ball of the 30th over when Ajaz Patel's delivery struck Kohli on the front foot. He appeared to be struck plumb in front and hence, umpire Anil Chaudhary did not hesitate in raising his finger. Kohli went for a review straight away and looked very confident of the decision being overturned.

ALSO READ| WATCH: Virat Kohli shows his displeasure as controversy surrounds India captain's dismissal for duck in 2nd Test vs NZ

As it turns out, the ball, at the time in contact with the pads, was also in contact with the bat. More slow-motion replays showed the ball actually changed direction upon contact with the bat. The TV umpire asked Chaudhary to stick to his decision due to "inconclusive evidence" to overturn the decision.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former Pakistan captain Butt, while talking about the decision on a video on his YouTube channel, said that the umpiring was no up to the standards and that the umpires looked "nervous".

"A few decisions in this game have been this way (not upto the mark), especially Kohli's. The umpires looked nervous. At one point while checking Kohli's dismissal, they even forgot to check the ball-tracker to see if the ball is hitting the stumps. It was very visible that the ball struck the pads after hitting the bat. But they still deemed it inconclusive. Fact of the matter is that from straight on, it was clear that there was an inside edge. I don't see the point of going with the soft signal. The umpire hasn't been up to the mark."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As expected, this decision left the Indian captain fuming and he had a word with the other on-field umpire Nitin Menon before walking off. Eventually, India posted 325 as Agarwal scored 150 and Ajaz Patel bagged all 10 wickets to become only the third bowler in the history of the game, after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble, to do so in a Test innings.

In response, the Black Caps were bundled out for a paltry 62. India then decided to bat again instead of enforcing the follow-on and their top-order made the most of the opportunity to take India's lead to 539 runs by declaring at 267/7.