‘He quite literally is the Dean’: Elgar's ‘attitude’ hailed as South Africa captain stands tall despite multiple blows

Leading the side from front South Africa captain Dean Elgar stood tall against a barrage of bouncers launched by the Indian pace battery. During his 121-ball stay in the middle the Proteas captain took multiple body blows as he returned unbeaten after the close of play on Day 3 of the ongoing Johannesburg Test.

Chasing a stiff 240, Elgar scored 46 as South Africa reached 118/2 and now need another 112 to settle scores in the three-match series. Elgar found great support by Keegan Petersen, who scored 28 before he was trapped LBW by R Ashwin, and will resume Proteas' attack on Day 4 along with Rassie van der Dussen.

WATCH | 'If you have half knowledge, keep your mouth shut': Stump mic records Pant's heated exchange with van der Dussen

Elgar's efforts generated reactions from ex-cricketers as Irfan Pathan saluted the “determination” displayed by the South Africa captain. Windies legend Ian Bishop too acknowledged Elgar's efforts.

Here are a few reactions:

Is #deanelgar wearing extra skin? Outstanding determination! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 5, 2022

Have no idea how South Africa are 114 for 2 on that

Weve got to start appreciating Dean Elgar and Dimuth Karunaratne more. Two of test crickets most understated, but bloody minded openers of the last few years. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) January 5, 2022

Dean Elgar is taking some serious blows 😳



But he's standing tall.#SAvIND — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 5, 2022

Every run tomorrow morning is going to be watched for. No team can be complacent at any point of time, feel it’s a bigger uphill task for India. Love the attitude from Elgar, he quite literally is the Dean!! #SAvIND — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) January 5, 2022

Is there a grittier, more cussed batsman than Dean Elgar in the game today? — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 5, 2022

Earlier, in the second session, India added 78 runs after lunch to set South Africa a target of 240. Hanuma Vihari remained unbeaten at 40 while Shardul Thakur played a knock of 28 runs in 24 balls. For South Africa, Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen all picked three wickets to bundle India out for 266.

IND vs SA: Punjab Kings post hilarious tweet comparing Cheteshwar Pujara to Virender Sehwag, Twitter can't keep calm

In the first session, South Africa fought back with four wickets late on Wednesday morning. Resuming Day Three, Pujara and Rahane added 70 more runs to the overnight tally before Kagiso Rabada got the breakthrough for South Africa. Rabada got Rahane out caught behind for 58 before trapping Pujara in front of the stumps. The right-handed bowler didn't stop here and went onto dismiss Rishabh Pant as India lost the third wicket on Wednesday.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane had steadied the ship for India with their respective fifties but Rabada removed both batters to lead South Africa's fight back on Wednesday morning.

with inputs from ANI