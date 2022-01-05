IND vs SA: Punjab Kings post hilarious tweet comparing Cheteshwar Pujara to Virender Sehwag, Twitter can't keep calm

Fighting to save his place in the team, Cheteshwar Pujara produced a sparkling half-century on Day 3 of the Johannesburg Test between India and South Africa on Tuesday. With India's overnight score reading 85/2 with a lead of 58 runs, Pujara’s uncharacteristic batting saw him bring up a fifty off just 62 balls, his strike-rate reading an impressive 65-plus.

Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane launched a counter attack on South Africa, adding 111 runs for third wicket, with both batters scoring half-centuries and answering their critics with impactful innings. As Twitter lauded Pujara and Rahane for their innings which swelled India's lead to over 130 in less than an hour, IPL franchise Punjab Kings posted a hilarious tweet highlighting the India No. 3 batter's aggressive batting.

The post sent Twitter into a meltdown with users reacting to the tweet. Below are some of them.

Then Buy Pujara for next ipl 😄 — Aghoora (@AghooraLokesh) January 5, 2022

Pujara sehwag ko follow karta hai kya ye batting se,pehla highlight dekh kar,aaya tha😂🤣🤣😂😎 — abdevillirs and team INDIA fans (@abd36082021498) January 5, 2022

They ain’t going anywhere guys. Not just yet!



They r making all of us eat our words.



But honestly, what a fight this. Backs to the wall, careers on the line and two veterans come up with this!



Just why I love this game.. Beautifully unpredictable.. pujju & Jinks 👏 — Suyog 🇮🇳 ❁ (@SuyogD3479) January 5, 2022

However, after striking brilliant half-centuries, Pujara and Rahane departed in quick succession with Kagiso Rabada picking up both wickets.