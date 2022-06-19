IND vs SA 5th T20I, Bengaluru weather forecast: Will rain frustrate players, fans in all-important final game of series?

Team India made a stunning comeback in the five-match T20I series against South Africa, leveling the series 2-2 after losing the first two games. India had conceded defeats in Delhi and Cuttack before the Rishabh Pant-led side produced a remarkable performance in Vizag to beat the visitors by 48 runs, and then enjoyed all-out domination of the South Africans in Rajkot, registering an 82-run win. However, ahead of the final T20I, there's another thing both teams need to worry about as they chase a series win – rain.

It had been a rainy few days in Bengaluru - the venue for the fifth and final T20I of the series, and the forecast on Sunday doesn't inspire much confidence.

According to weather.com, ‘thunderstorms’ are expected in the morning hours, as well as near the scheduled start of the game. There are 80% chance of rain during the day, and to make matters worse, a 90% chance of rain during nighttime.

Bengaluru weather forecast on June 19, 2022 (weather.com)

In case rain forces abandonment of the match, both teams will share the trophy. This is the first T20I at Bengaluru since September 2019, which, incidentally, was also played between the same teams.

India are chasing their first T20I series win against South Africa on home soil. In the fourth match of the series, Dinesh Karthik shined for India with the bat as he smashed an incredible 55 off just 27 deliveries, taking India to a strong score of 169/6. Avesh Khan (4/18) stepped up with the ball, as India folded South Africa on 87/9. Yuzvendra Chahal also picked two wickets, while Harshal Patel and Axar Patel took one each.

Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma was retired hurt on 9 following a wrist injury, and his participation in the final T20I remains doubtful.

