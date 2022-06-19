India vs South Africa 5th T20 Live Score: Rishabh Pant seeks revival as IND eye historic series win; Toss at 6:30 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score 5th T20: After levelling up the five-match T20I series by 2-2 against the Proteas, India are all set for the final clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Led by Rishabh Pant, the Indian team faced defeats in the first two games but put up a massive comeback in the next two to level the home T20 assignment. India are eyeing their first T20I series win against South Africa on home soil, while for the visitors it will be important to keep intact their great record against India in their backyard. For India, Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik will have to score well and keep their good form intact, while Avesh Khan also looks to replicate his four-wicket haul. Karthik hit a blistering 55 in the previous game, helping India put up a competitive 169 on the scoreboard. Avesh then returned his T20 best figures of 4-18. Captain Pant will also look to gather runs after mediocre showing in the four games. Repeatedly falling into the outside off-stump trap, Pant has scored 29, 5, 6 and 17 in the last four innings.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jun 19, 2022 05:18 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score: Hardik Pandya's form
While Pant is witnessing a lean patch, vice-captain Hardik is enjoying a stellar run since his return to competitive cricket. The Gujarat Titans captain scored 487 runs in the IPL while also chipping in with 8 wickets in this year's IPL.
Pandya has also been in good form during the ongoing five-match series, scoring 117 runs at a strike rate of 153.94, averaging 58.50 in four matches so far.
-
Jun 19, 2022 05:14 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score: Rishabh Pant's mediocre run
The previous T20 game at Rajkot was a near-perfect game for the hosts, who set up a series decider in Bengaluru. But stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant perished early once again. The 24-year-old tried to hit a Keshav Maharaj delivery that would have been a wide.
Pant yet again has been criticised for poor shot selection, with legendary Sunil Gavaskar saying it's 'not a good sign. "He hasn't learned. He hasn't learned from his previous three dismissals, Gavaskar said while commentating on Star Sports.
"To keep getting out in the same series in the same manner, for a captain of the Indian team, that's not a good sign."
-
Jun 19, 2022 05:10 PM IST
IND vs SA Live Score: Will rain frustrate players, fans?
It had been a rainy few days in Bengaluru - the venue for the fifth and final T20I of the series, and the forecast on Sunday doesn't inspire much confidence.
According to weather.com, ‘thunderstorms’ are expected in the morning hours, as well as near the scheduled start of the game. There are 80% chance of rain during the day, and to make matters worse, a 90% chance of rain during nighttime.
-
Jun 19, 2022 05:03 PM IST
IND vs SA Live: Do India tinker with winning combination?
Despite losses in the first two games, India did not change the playing eleven. Avesh felt the pressure after going wicket-less in the first three games but he credited Dravid for showing faith in him. Will India tinker with the winning combination today evening?
"The team hasn't changed over four games, so credit to Rahul sir. He gives chances to everybody and intends to give them a long enough run," said Avesh after the fourth T20I.
-
Jun 19, 2022 04:54 PM IST
India vs South Africa 5th T20 Live Score and Updates
The Proteas will look to halt India’s resurgence in the series. Anrich Nortje will have to shoulder the responsibility along with Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi.
Also, South Africa will miss a leader if Temba Bavuma fails to recover for the virtual final. He suffered a blow to his left elbow in the previous game, leading to him walking off the field.
-
Jun 19, 2022 04:50 PM IST
India Vs South Africa Live Score: Shreyas Iyer's recent spell
Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik look to continue their stellar form with the willow. But Shreyas Iyer, who has been tested with short deliveries, needs to find his run-scoring mojo. The Indian had scored three consecutive fifties in the previous T20 assignment against Sri Lanka.
-
Jun 19, 2022 04:47 PM IST
India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score: Spin department
Talking about the spin attack, Chahal found his mojo after being ineffective in the first two games. The leggie has got five wickets in the last two games. He will team up with Axar Patel as the pair looks to provide a challenge to a solid Proteas batting line-up comprising the likes of Quinton De Kock, David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen.
-
Jun 19, 2022 04:45 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score: Leading wicket-takers for home team
Harshal Patel is the leading wicket-taker in the series with seven with Bhuvneshwar Kumar at second with six scalps. The team will also rely on Avesh Khan, who returned 4/18 in the previous game at Rajkot.
-
Jun 19, 2022 04:43 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score: Bhuvneshwar leads bowling revival
After a disappointing performance with the ball in the first two games, the Indian bowlers redeemed themselves quite a lot within the next two games. Harshal has chipped in with his cutters and pace variation, while Bhuvneshwar remains key for the home side, especially in the first six overs.
-
Jun 19, 2022 04:41 PM IST
IND vs SA Live Score: Spotlight on bowling unit and Pandya-Karthik
India will start as favourites, thanks to their in-form middle order and reliable bowling unit. Harshal, Bhuvneshwar, Avesh and Chahal have shown their brilliance, while Karthik and Hardik are in blistering form.
-
Jun 19, 2022 04:33 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score: Openers key for home side
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan remain key for India, who will be looking for a steady start irrespective of conditions and surface. Ishan is the highest run-scorer in the series so far, with 191 runs and two half-centuries in four innings. Ruturaj also shone at Vizag to hit 57 off 35 deliveries.
-
Jun 19, 2022 04:29 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score: All eyes on Rishabh Pant
As India look to record a historic come-from-behind series win against the Proteas, the focus remains on captain Rishabh Pant, who has faced criticism for mediocre showing with the bat.
Repeatedly falling into the outside off-stump trap, Pant has scored 29, 5, 6 and 17 in the last four innings.
-
Jun 19, 2022 04:26 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the fifth T20I between India and South Africa! Two defeats and two wins later, India are all set for the final clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru!
After losing the first two games, the team sans Rohit and Virat was pretty much written off by everyone but Pant's men have put on a stellar display in the last two games, checking all boxes to force a decider. Also, India are eyeing their first T20I series win against Proteas on home soil.
The game will start at 07:00 pm. The toss will take place half an hour prior to the start. Stay tuned for live updates!
India vs South Africa 5th T20 Live Score: Rishabh Pant seeks revival in decider
