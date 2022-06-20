'He didn't look comfortable': Ex-IND pacer critical of Ishan Kishan, says 'numbers don't always tell whole story'

The India vs South Africa series saw the Men in Blue make a slow start, losing two T20Is on a trot before they bounced back to go on level terms. The series was being played in the absence of several key players, which allowed the management to test their bench strength.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While many passed the test with flying colours, there were few concerns, especially Rishabh Pant, who's captaincy received flaks from almost every corner.

However, some who had an inconsistent IPL, made good use of the outing and made a rousing comeback. One among them was Ishan Kishan, who finished the series as the leading run-scorer, accumulating 206 runs from five matches at a strike-rate of 150.36.

While Ishan showed good intent but experts believe there's still room for improvement in the 23-year-old's batting. In fact, former India pacer Ashish Nehra was highly critical and stated that the opener was not very confident throughout the series despite finishing as the leading run-scorer.

"Ishan Kishan's numbers have been good in this series, but numbers don't always tell the whole story. He has played with a good strike rate too, but it won't be easy for a player like him to do that consistently, especially in T20Is. But the runs he scores have to be impactful. He scored 76 runs in the first game, but he didn't look that comfortable. He would want to convert his starts into big scores," the ex-India pacer noted in an interaction on Cricbuzz.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel made similar observation. "Ishan Kishan had scored 400 plus runs in IPL 2022 and did well in this series as well. But his fearless approach was missing in the IPL. We got a glimpse of that against SA. It is always difficult to bounce back after such a season as he drew a lot of criticism. He hit two sixes in the very first over today when he got the chance and that should be his approach going forward. He might be the leading run-scorer of the series, but there's still scope for improvement," said Patel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail