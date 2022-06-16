'Can't bowl fast as Umran': Harshal not 'worried about pace’; adds ‘playing on pitches like Delhi can hamper confidence’

Harshal Patel kicked-off the ongoing T20I series against South Africa on a slow note, conceding 43 runs and managing one wicket in the four-over quota. He, however, bounced back strong in the following encounter in Cuttack, where he gave 17 runs in three overs and picked the wicket of Henrich Klaasen.

The third encounter, which India won comfortably, saw the pacer produce a much improved show, something which he has been doing in the shortest format for the past couple of years. In the match played at Visakhapatnam, Harshal picked four wickets even before his quota could be completed and emerged to be a leading figure in India's resounding 48-run victory.

Sharing the funda behind his meteoric rise in T20s especially in the last couple of years, the 31-year-old said he doesn't bother much about his individual speed and relies on variations, which have been delivering results to the pacer.

"I can't worry about pace because I can't bowl fast as Umran Malik. I have to develop skills to render myself effective at the international level. I have never been an express fast bowler though on a good day I can go near 140 kmph.

“My focus has always been to develop skills around my bowling and whatever limitations and advantages I have in my bowling,” said Harshal at the pre-match press conference ahead of the 4th T20I in Rajkot.

The bowler also mentioned that he and most of the Indian bowlers prefer bowling on slow wickets, before adding bowling in pitches that we saw in Delhi in the 1st T20I can lower the confidence.

"I would certainly prefer to play on slow wickets. It gives you a fighting chance. If you can keep playing on pitches like Delhi it can hamper your confidence a little bit.

"We have bowlers who can bowl on all pitches but it brings them more into the game when there are slightly slower pitches and slightly bigger ground dimensions," he said.

Harshal would like to resume from where he left as India lock horns with South Africa in the fourth encounter on Friday. The tourists are currently have a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

