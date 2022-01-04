IND vs SA: 'He does not have to' - Mbangwa responds to Gavaskar's 'all players have fancy cars, they don't walk' comment

Former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mbangwa has responded to legendary Sunil Gavaskar's 'all players have fancy cars' comment during the lunch interval on Day 2 of the 2nd Test between India and South Africa in Johannesburg. Gavaskar came up with the remark after SA batter Rassie van der Dussen was out caught behind but one angle of the reply suggested that the ball might have bounced in front of Pant before landing in his gloves.

Former Australian cricketer and renowned commentator Mike Haysman immediately on air said that he feels that van der Dussen was not out, to which Gavaskar said on air: "He walked, nobody walks in today's cricket. They might have fancy cars, that's why they don't walk. All of them have fancy cars so I don't know why Van der Dussen decided to walk. Nevertheless, I think perhaps that is an indication that from here and in slow motion it might look that it might not have gone but Van der Dussen didn't seem to have any problem with that."

Reaction to it, Mbangwa said on lunch break show on Super Sport: "The umpire does give it out, or doesn't have to if we are going according to you know... 'lovely cars and why you walking' and so on. He doesn't have to. He walks off. The question is 'Hold on. You have a look at this and then thinks it hasn't carried."

As far as why van der Dussen did not question the decision, the former Zimbabwe quick pointed out, "Look, I suppose the issue essentially is that at the very least stand. You wouldn't tell too many batsmen that. Just watch van der Dussen, watch his head. He doesn't even around. So he doesn't have a clue. I mean you're not even thinking for one moment that maybe it has dropped short. You're not reviewing if it's bounced short, you're reviewing whether you have nicked it. And he knew he nicked it."

The decision stayed on as play commenced in the afternoon session of Day 2 at the Wanderers.

