'He is a superb captain, only thinks about himself': Indian player's sledging of Dean Elgar on Day 3 goes viral - Watch

Day 3 of the second Test between India and South Africa at the Wanderers in Johannesburg had every bit of drama involved, not just pertaining to the game, but the day witnessed quite a few incidents of war of words. And the viral video of an Indian player sledging the South Africa skipper Dean Elgar was once such incident.

The incident happened in the 28th over of the game. Ashwin's sharp off-break, that came from well outside off, that turned in and struck Keegan Petersen's pads in line with the middle stump. The bowler and Rishabh Pant appealed and umpire Erasmus was convinced. And so was Elgar as he did not let Petersen review it. Well, he was right as shown in the replay.

While the disappointed Petersen walked out scoring 28 off 44 in the second innings, Rassie van der Dussen made his way to the middle. It was then, as caught on stump mic, when one of the Indian players sledged Elgar for not reviewing Petersen's dismissal.

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Live - Follow LIVE Blog here

Video of that moment went viral where the player can be heard saying in Hindi, “Zabardast captain he yeh, zabardast captain he yeh. Sirf apne baare me sochta he (He is a superb captain. He only thinks about himself).”

I loved the way rishab pant said this during the match when petersen got out😅😂🤣😂😂😂🤣😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vqeEIlT3xG — Charan Donekal (@CDonekal) January 5, 2022

Chasing 240 runs in the final innings with the aim to level the series, Elgar showed some serious grit. He was beaten 16 times by Indian bowlers, copped a blow on his helmet grille from Jasprit Bumrah and then another from Mohammed Shami on his shoulder, but he kepty fighting, denying India that prized wicket.

Elgar found some early assistance from opener Aiden Markram as he score 31 off 38 in their 47-run opening stand before Shardul Thakur picked his eighth wicket in the Test by dismissing the latter. Petersen and Elgar then stitched a valiant 46-run stand for the second wicket before Ashwin got the better of the former.

Elgar, who finished Day 3 with an unbeaten 46 off 121, will resume the fourth day alongside Van der Dussen, who is batting on 11 off 37.

South Africa stand 122 runs away from their maiden win against India in Johannesburg while the visitors stand eight wickets away from their first ever Test series win in the Rainbow Nation.