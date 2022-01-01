'He got opportunity at the right time': Chetan Sharma backs young India star to 'go and do wonders for the country'

The chief selector of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Chetan Sharma, reserved special praise for young Indian batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad to "go and do wonders for the country" after the Maharashtra batter was picked for the impending three-match ODI series against South Africa.

Gaikwad has been rewarded for his impressive 2021/22 campaign in the Vijay Hazare Trophy which was taken into consideration for the squad selection. The Chennai Super Kings star ended the tournament as the highest run-getter scoring 603 runs in five innings at 150.75 with four consecutive tons.

“Look, absolutely (he has) got the opportunity at the right time. He was in the T20 team and also now he is in the ODI team, wherever his place can be made, selectors are thinking he will go and do wonders for the country," Sharma said at the team selection press conference.

Earlier in the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League, Gaikwad had finished with the Orange Cap having scored 635 runs in 16 innings at 45.36 and a strike rate of 136.26 with four half-centuries and a hundred.

“We have selected him (Ruturaj). Now it is up to the (team) management to see when he can play in the XI, when he is required and how to go about the combination, these things we will coordinate.

“But, at present, he (Ruturaj) was in the T20 side also against New Zealand and he is in ODI now. He is doing well and he is rewarded for that," added Sharma

Gaikwad had earlier made his India debut in 2021, against Sri Lanka in a T20I series last July.

India will play three ODI in South Africa at the end of the Test series, starting January 19 at Paarl.