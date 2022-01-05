Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IND vs SA: Jasprit Bumrah, Marco Jansen engage in ugly spat, umpire rushes to intervene mid-pitch confrontation - WATCH
IND vs SA: Jasprit Bumrah, Marco Jansen engage in ugly spat, umpire rushes to intervene mid-pitch confrontation - WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah was seen exchanging words with young Marco Jansen in the second session of the day.
Updated on Jan 05, 2022 06:01 PM IST
Day 3 of the ongoing Johannesburg Test between India and South Africa witnessed some heated moments between players of both teams. Jasprit Bumrah, who usually avoids such situations, was also seen getting involved in one as words were exchanged between him and young Marco Jansen in the second session of the day.

FOLLOW | India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 3 LIVE score updates 

The incident took place in the 55th over of India's second innings as Jansen and Bumrah were seen sharing glares following a short delivery by the Proteas bowler. The action didn't stop there as Jansen went up to the Indian, after which both exchanged words forcing the umpire to intervene and stop the mid-pitch confrontation.

As Bumrah went for a slog, the ball hit him on the shoulders and rolled on towards the close-in fielder. However, what seemed to have irked Jansen is the fact that Bumrah was swinging his bat at everything he bowled. Jansen tried to rattle Bumrah with a barrage of bouncers but the India No. 10 batter did not bog down and instead made his intentions clear to go after the bowler. After repeated play and misses, Jansen tried to get under Bumrah's skin but the ploy did not work. Bumrah scored 7 which included a humongous six before he got out.

Jansen, who made his Test debut at Centurion, has been one of the most effective bowlers from the South African camp. The tall speedster picked up three wickets in the second innings, as did Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada.

WATCH | 'If you have half knowledge, keep your mouth shut': Stump mic records Pant's heated exchange with van der Dussen

India gained a healthy lead of 239 runs, thanks to the tail wagging. Shardul Thakur's entertaining and brisk 28 along with an unbeaten 40 from Hanuma Vihari set South Africa 240 runs to win the Test if they are to level the series 1-1.

india vs south africa jasprit bumrah
