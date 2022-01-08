IND vs SA: 'Then Rahul would have come'- Kohli's childhood coach ‘can’t understand' his ward's absence from press meets

India's Test skipper has never been shy of addressing the media and their burning questions. Not only does he usually attend press conferences ahead of a mega series or tournament but also speaks to the media before and after matches. Yet, he hasn't addressed a single press meet since the start of the India-South Africa Test series. And his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, finds it quite odd.

KL Rahul attended the pre-match press conference of the Centurion Test, while coach Rahul Dravid attended the post. In Johannesburg, the venue for the second Test, Dravid addressed both the pre and post-match meets.

Addressing the recent change in pattern, coach Rajkumar Sharma, while speaking to KhelNeeti, was about the change. He said:

"Can't understand the reason for this. I feel the BCCI might have made some new rules on who would be addressing or the media manager might have been given more powers, that he will decide if the captain will go or not.

"There must have been some reason why the captain was not seen before and after both the matches. It is difficult to say why this sudden change has been done or whether a change has actually been done or it is by chance."

When asked if the Indian team is trying to save Kohli from the press, Sharma quipped:

"If it was about Virat Kohli, then KL Rahul would have come in the second match. But KL also didn't come, which means some decision might have been taken that the coach will talk instead of the captain. Even if the coach comes, I don't think there is anything wrong in that.

"The media manager cannot take such a huge decision on his own. It is definitely surprising as it is a new thing because the captain used to come earlier but is not coming now."