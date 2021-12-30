IND vs SA: Virat Kohli caught saying 'don't take so much time' as ball tracking is delayed during Dean Elgar DRS – Watch

There isn't a dull moment when Virat Kohli is on the field. And with absolutely no crowd in the stadiums for the India vs South Africa series, Kohli the entertainer is on full swing. It's stunning how the India captain manages to stay in action all the time. If on Day 3 he was caught by the stump microphone shouting an iconic catchphrase from former WWE superstar The Rock, on the fifth day, Kohli produced another gem which was captured on air.

The incident took place in the 51st over of the day, when Jasprit Bumrah trapped Dean Elgar out LBW for 77. As the ball rapped Elgar on the pads, up went the umpire's finger. With South Africa enduring another blow, the captain had no option but to review the decision even though it looked plumb with Elgar going across at the time of impact. TV umpire Allahudien Paleker, after spotting no bat, went to ball tracking, which took time.

Virat Kohli is the asli bhidu 😂 #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/8wt0lQEecV — Benaam Baadshah (@BenaamBaadshah4) December 30, 2021

As Palekar was repeatedly spotted saying 'Please proceed to ball tracking' but there was absolutely nothing. As the piece of technology got delayed, Kohli, on the high of India picking up a wicket was caught by the stump mic saying. 'Come on, don't take so much time'. Surprisingly, as soon as Kohli's words were mentioned, the ball tracking appeared. It showed three reds as the Indian team went up in celebration.

Elgar given out lbw. Batsman reviews. Palika Bazaar DRS is invoked. Kohli asks “Why is it taking so much time” Everybody thinks there is an animator who draws the ball tracking real time 😅 — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) December 30, 2021

The wicket came at the right time for India, although they could have really done with it a little early. Resuming their innings on 94/4 on the decisive day, the pair of Elgar and Temba Bavuma added a brisk 36-run partnership before it was that man again, Jasprit Bumrah, who provided the breakthrough. At the end of the 56-over mark, South Africa had reached 150/5 with Bavuma and de Kock fighting it out.