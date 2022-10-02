Will rain play spoilsport in India's 2nd T20I against South Africa? Check Guwahati's weather forecast for Sunday

With an aim to seal the three-match series on Sunday, Rohit Sharma-led Team India will meet South Africa in the 2nd T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Rohit & Co. are heading to the series decider after registering a comfortable win over the Proteas in the 1st T20I. Half-centuries from opener KL Rahul and middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav guided India to an 8-wicket win over Temba Bavuma-led side in the 1st T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

Talking about India's upcoming fixture against the Proteas in Guwahati, match organisers have imported two “extremely lightweight” pitch covers ahead of the 2nd T20I. The organisers are keen on reducing the time loss in case of rain. As per the recent developments, rain can play spoilsport in the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

According to Accuweather, Guwahati can experience thunderstorms on Sunday and the biggest city of Assam is also likely to witness three hours of rain in the evening. The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has around 20 covers in possession. “These imported covers ensure that water or moisture does not seep into the pitch,” ACA secretary Devajit Saikia was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Earlier, India's match against Australia was reduced to eight overs a side after rain gods made their presence in Nagpur. Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium can accommodate around 39,000 people. Speaking at a media interaction, Indian head coach Rahul Dravid acknowledged that Team India fans have turned up in large numbers to watch the Men In Blue. "Since June, when things opened up, every time we play in India, every stadium has been packed. That's a great thing. I am sure the boys really appreciate the fans cheering for them, hopefully supporting good cricket. I think it's a wicket that would support good cricket,” Dravid said.

