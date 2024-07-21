Gautam Gambhir to reveal India squad selection details in first press conference as head coach; Ajit Agarkar to join

Gautam Gambhir is all set to address the media for the first time since being appointed as the new head coach of the Indian men's cricket team. The press conference will be held on Monday, 10 AM IST, before the Indian team leaves for Sri Lanka for the T20I series, which begins on July 27. Gautam Gambhir will address the media as India head coach for the first time on Monday

Amid much speculation over the last two months, Gambhir was appointed as the head coach by the BCCI earlier this month, thus replacing Rahul Dravid, who stepped down from the post after guiding India to a T20 World Cup title win in Barbados in June. Gambhir's first assignment will the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka, which comprises three T20Is and as many ODIs.

The T20I leg, where Suryakumar Yadav will lead the new-look Indian side after pipping Hardik Pandya in the race to become the new captain post Rohit Sharma's retirement from the format last month, will be played between July 27 and 30 in Pallekele. The ODI leg, on the other hand, which will kick off India's preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy next year, will be played between August 3 and 7 in Colombo.

The Suryakumar-led Indian T20I team will leave for Sri Lanka from Mumbai on July 22, Monday. And, ahead of the departure, BCCI will formally unveil Gambhir as the new head coach, after which he will address the media alongside the chief of the selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, where the duo are slated to share the details of the squad selection for the two series and their probable plans for the Champions Trophy next years.

Amid reports of Rohit, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah skipping the ODIs in a bid to extend their break from cricket, the veteran India batters were named for the one day series, with the former returning as captain. The ODIs will also see the return of Rishabh Pant for the first time since December 2022, when he incurred a tragic car accident, while Shreyas Iyer, who was omitted from the BCCI central contract, has also been named in the squad.

India's squad for the tour of Sri Lanka:

T20Is: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.

ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.