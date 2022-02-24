IND vs SL: Rohit creates world record in T20Is, betters Guptill, Kohli to top elusive batting list

India skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday added one more feather in his already illustrious cap as he became the leading run-scorer in T20 Internationals. The 34-year-old achieved the feat during the T20I series opener between India and Sri Lanka at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Rohit surpassed Martin Guptill and Virat Kohli en route to the milestone. Guptill and Kohli have scored 3299 and 3296 runs respectively in the shortest format of the game. Rohit surpassed Guptill's tally in 115 innings.

Before the start of the ongoing T20 International, Rohit needed 37 runs to tick off the milestone. He is now the top run-getter in the shortest format, while Sachin Tendulkar tops the list in Tests and ODI cricket as well.

Put to bat first, Rohit and Ishan Kishan steered India to a brisk start, scoring 58 runs in the first six overs. Ishan also redeemed himself after a mediocre outing in the previous assignment against the West Indies. The left-handed opener notched up his second T20I fifty before the Indian opening pair added a century stand.

Rohit also has a chance to lead India to their best-ever winning streak in T20 Internationals. A win in the series opener would be India's 10th consecutive T20I win.

Rohit last week was named as the Test skipper as he took charge of the Indian team across all three formats. His appointment as the leader came after Virat Kohli's shock exit from the role after India's Test series defeat in South Africa.

"It is a huge honour and it is always a great feeling to be captaining India in all three formats. I have a lot of challenges to look forward to, once the opportunity came through, I was glad and very happy to be captaining the team," said Rohit during a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

"We have a solid bunch of guys, so looking forward to leading them onto the park and seeing what we can create on the field."

