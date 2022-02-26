Rohit Sharma one win away from scripting magnificent T20I world record; stands on verge of surpassing Kohli to huge feat

Team India has been on a winning spree since their disappointing exit at the T20 World Cup 2021. They won two T20I series in a row following the tournament, both at home, under their new leader Rohit Sharma, and now stands on the verge of winning another when they take on Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the three-match contest in Dharamsala. But besides a series win, the match offers Rohit a chance to script a magnificent T20I world record.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rohit has led India to 15 wins in 16 matches at home in the format, placing him presently tied with England's Eoin Morgan and New Zealand's Kane Williamson. However a win in Dharamsala will mean Rohit will become the T20I captain with most ever wins at home. Among Indian captains, Rohit has two more wins than Virat Kohli and five more than MS Dhoni, at home.

Overall, Rohit has 22 wins in 24 matches as T20I captain in his career. The win would also guarantee not just a 11th successive win for India under his leadership, but also a third consecutive series victory since become a full-time captain of the format in November 2021.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings headline two groups in IPL 2022, final to be played on May 29

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rohit also stands 19 runs short of completing 1000 runs as T20I captain. He had the opportunity of equalling Babar Azam's record of being the fastest to the feat as captain, but was dismissed for 44 in his 26th innings, now leaving him a chance for the second spot. However, Rohit will still have the chance of becoming the fastest Indian captain to the milestone, surpassing Kohli, who had taken 30 innings while Dhoni was the slowest among all captains, having reached the feat in 57 innings.

The second T20I match will be played on February 26 and the final will be on February 27, both at Dharamsala.