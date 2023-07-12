IND vs WI: No beating around the bush for India in renewed Test drive

On Wednesday, India handed debuts to Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan but essentially effected three changes in how they want to operate in Tests from hereon. None of the changes were unexpected. Jaiswal has opened all his life, Shubman Gill has batted at No 3 and 4 for most of his domestic and India ‘A’ career, while giving Kishan the nod ahead of KS Bharat was in keeping with the template of picking a wicketkeeper batter over a specialist—a preference made clear when Wriddhiman Saha was told he won’t be considered any longer.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan pose for a picture ahead of their Test debut(BCCI Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Slightly unexpected though was how the team management didn’t waste time in going through with all three changes. It’s understandable though, considering time isn’t an ally. India next play a Test series in South Africa, in December, after the World Cup at home.

With Cheteshwar Pujara dropped and still no official word on when Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah would return from rehabilitation, this was the only tour the management could have gone through with their desired trials. Tours of the West Indies have tended to be predictable in the last three visits. And the time difference too helps in avoiding undue scrutiny, allowing the new players time to find their feet without impeding their World Test Championship prospects.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is exactly what India captain Rohit Sharma referred to at the toss before the first Test against West Indies in Dominica. “The championship final is still a couple of years from now,” said Sharma. “We've played some consistent cricket that's why we've played two finals. This is something we can take forward. Lot of new guys in the squad, so hopefully, we can get a good perspective from the last two cycles. I just want them (debutants) to enjoy. They will have nerves but it’s our responsibility to make sure they enjoy. Those guys have the potential and I hope we can give them all the comfort and happiness they need on the ground.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notwithstanding India’s results at ICC events, it’s evident Sharma and the seniors have helped create a relaxed dressing room atmosphere where a younger player has the confidence to discuss a change of batting position, a far cry from the previous eras. Gill requesting Rahul Dravid to let him bat at No 3 is a sign of those changing times.

As an opener, Gill was probably set for a long haul considering both his hundreds came at this position apart from the fact that he had also worked up quite a rapport with Sharma. But when the opportunity came along, he didn’t hesitate from taking the call. “In India A matches, I batted at Nos. 3 and 4. They asked me where I wanted to bat, and I said I wanted No. 3,” Gill told the broadcasters before play began on Wednesday. “It is a position where I want to consolidate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Against New Zealand during the 2021 tour, Gill had the unique experience of opening and batting at No 3 in the same Test at Wankhede. He was dismissed in the 40s on both occasions but that Test also served as a small reminder of Gill’s comfort at that position.

“It’s always good to play with the new ball,” said Gill. “I have the experience with the new ball, and when you're batting at No. 3, it is not very different although it is a little bit of a difference.”

It’s not a secret India are seeking a more aggressive option at No 3. And Gill fits the bill too. But the ultimate aim must be to fill the giant shoes of Virat Kohli at No 4, for which Gill looks most suited at this moment. This change essentially could be the first step towards that transition.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The shuffle automatically paves the way for Jaiswal to open. With a first-class average of 80.21 and a fantastic IPL behind him, Jaiswal is a no-brainer for this spot. Kishan’s selection too was on the cards but the selectors clearly don’t want to wait.

With Pant and Saha, India had adopted a two-pronged approach of fielding Pant in overseas matches but switching to Saha at home because keeping to spinners on pitches that aid turn requires more skill. Saha has been replaced by a younger Bharat.

And with Pant still indisposed, it made perfect sense to give Kishan a taste of the international stage away from home. Kishan bats in the ‘high-risk, high-reward’ mode. But that his keeping is too par for the course was evident in the way he dived forward to hold on to Raymon Reifer’s low catch on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON