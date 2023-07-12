Ashwin shatters Kumble's record to script incredible feat, becomes 1st Indian to account for father-son scalps in Test

R Ashwin, who was not picked in the playing XI for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, proved how impactful he can be with the red-ball in the ongoing Test against West Indies in Dominica. The carrom-ball specialist provided India with the first breakthrough and didn't take much time add a second one to his tally. [Follow: India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 Live Score] R Ashwin, Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli celebrate the dismissal of Tagenarine Chanderpaul(AFP)

He started by dismissing opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul for 12 and then packed his opening partner and skipper Kraigg Brathwaite for 20.

Ashwin's clinical display also saw his set a unique record, as he became the fifth bowler to dismiss a father and son duo in Test. Tagenarine is legendary Windies batter Shivnarine Chanderpaul's son, whom Ashwin had dismissed earlier in his career.

Apart from Ashwin, Ian Botham, Wasim Akram, Mitchell Starc, Simon Harmer has managed to achieve the feat in Tests. Starc and Harmer achieved the feat after dismissing the same father-son duo as Ashwin.

Meanwhile, the dismissal of Tagenarine also saw Ashwin overtake former India captain Anil Kumble in the list of Indian bowlers with most bowled dismissals in Tests.

Ashwin has cleaned up a batter 95 times, one more than Kumble. Kapil Dev is the third name in the list, who has knocked the stumps on 88 occasions.

Apart from Ashwin, Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with one wicket each, reducing the hosts to 68/4 at Lunch on Day 1.

Thakur dismissed Raymon Reifer for 2, who was brilliantly caught-behind by debutant Ishan Kishan, accounting for his first catch in the longer format.

Jermaine Blackwood was outdone by a superb piece of fielding by Mohammed Siraj, who caught the ball mid-air at the mid-off region. Blackwood was dismissed for 14.

If we look at how the match has rolled out, Brathwaite won the toss and opted to bat. India handed debut to Ishan and Yashasvi Jaiswal, while Alick Athanaze earns his maiden Test cap for the West Indies.

