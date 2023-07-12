India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal not the only debutant; focus on Kohli, Ashwin

IND vs WI 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: India have shown enough signs, at least on paper, that they are looking for a fresh start after back-to-back defeats in the WTC finals. The dropping of Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav and the selections of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Mukesh Kumar is a proof of that. Ajinkya Rahane's return as the vice-captain, however, will attract a few questions. It is an important series for captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli. They have been quiet by their standards. As far as the hosts, West Indies are concerned, the wounds of not being able to make it to the World Cup 2023, will still be fresh. Just like India, they too have a couple of fresh faces - Alick Athanaze is set to make his debut today. Their pace attack bears a familiar look with Alzarri Joseph Jason Holder, Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach. The spin department, however, appears to be a bit thin due to the injury of Gudakesh Motie.

IND vs WI Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: India captain Rohit Sharma and West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite