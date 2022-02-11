IND vs WI: Rohit mentions his 'biggest takeaway' as captain from India's first-ever ODI series triumph over West Indies

India faltered again at the top before Shreyas Iyer's 80 run knock and a stellar show of the bowling unit helped the hosts West Indies by 96 runs in the third and final ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. India had already recorded comfortable wins over in the previous two games and the Rohit Sharma-led camp completed a 3-0 clean sweep in the series with the win -- their first over West Indies in the ODI format.

Rohit and former India skipper Virat Kohli departed in the same over before Iyer and Rishabh Pant staged India's recovery by scoring 80 and 56 respectively. Despite a top-order hitch, India managed to put up 265 and then dismissed the visitors for 169 in 37.1 overs. It is Rohit's 11th win in 13 ODIs as captain, which is the most by an Indian skipper at the same point in their captaincy career.

A delighted Rohit isn't not looking at personal records after India's series sweep as he heaped praise on the team for ticking all boxes and putting up a refined game of cricket. The hosts bowling unit restrict the West Indies under 200 in all three ODIs. But Rohit feels the biggest takeaway from the series triumph is the performance of the middle-order.

It was the KL Rahul-Suryakumar Yadav duo who put up 91 for the fourth wicket on Wednesday. Iyer and Pant resurrected the batting in the final game by scoring a century stand.

"Definitely not looking at those numbers (captaincy record). Have ticked a lot of boxes in this series. Whatever we wanted to get out of this series, we pretty much got. Noise will be around as long as we're playing. People look up to us, everybody watches us. As players, as individuals, we know what we need to focus on. Outside noise doesn't bother the dressing room," he said in the post-match presentation.

"That was the biggest takeaway for us - the middle-order batting. Today was again a great game for the middle order. We were 40/3. For me that's the biggest takeaway," he further added.

He also heaped praise on the bowling unit, pacer Prasidh Krishna in particular. The lanky bowler finished the series with nine wickets in three matches. "Good to have someone who can hit the deck and get that bounce. Although I didn't feel like this was Indian conditions, was good to see the fast bowlers actually. Was also impressed with Siraj. And then Shardul and Deepak did the job for us," Rohit elaborated.

Kuldeep Yadav also made his return to the white-ball set-up and picked up two wickets in the final ODI. "Both Kuldeep and Chahal are crucial players for us. Especially Kuldeep. Chahal was very much in the plans and Kuldeep went off the radar. It was important to get him back slowly," said the skipper about the 'Kul-Cha' pair's reunion in the near future.