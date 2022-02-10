IND vs WI: Yuzvendra Chahal responds to Rohit Sharma's 'bhaag kyu nahi raha theek se' rebuke, deletes tweet later

The stump mic has dished out some absolute gems over the years, with players caught uttering a few words that are enough to perk up a boring game. Rohit Sharma is known for his tongue-in-cheek comments and the current white-ball skipper of the Indian team produced another humorous moment on Wednesday. While wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was his usual self behind the stumps, the stump-mic also caught Rohit's words while working on the field placement.

It all happened during the concluding phase of the second ODI between India and the West Indies. As the contest was heading towards an exciting finish, the stump-mic caught an irritated Rohit asking Yuzendra Chahal to rush towards his fielding position.

Rohit, who was setting the field, seemed annoyed with the speed at which Chahal was running. Rohit said, "Kya hua terko? Bhaag kyun nahi raha hai theek se? Chal udhar bhaag (What happened to you? Why aren't you running properly? Go and field there).

The clip from the moment went viral on Twitter in no time. Chahal also came up with hilarious response to the video before deleting the tweet. "Captain ka hukum sarankhon par," he wrote.

Yuzvendra Chahal's response to Rohit Sharma (Twitter)

The incident happened in the 45th over of the innings when the Windies scored 11 runs off Mohammed Siraj's over, thanks to Odean Smith who smacked a full-toss to the boundary fence. Rohit reintroduced Washington Sundar in the attack and the ploy worked to perfection.

Smith departed in the over and India were just one wicket away from the win. Prasidh Krishna trapped Kemar Roach (0) to round up India’s series win as they gained a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series. It was also their 11th consecutive bilateral ODI series win against West Indies since 2007.

Earlier, KL Rahul (49) and Suryakumar Yadav (64) rebuilt the Indian innings after the top three departed in the first 12 overs, leaving the team reeling at 43 for three. But a mix-up led to Rahul’s run-out, which broke their partnership. Suryakumar was also caught in the 39th over to hand West Indies momentum again. In the end, Deepak Hooda scored 29 off 25 balls as India managed to post 237 for nine in 50 overs.

Having already won the series, India will look for a series sweep in the third and final ODI of the series on Friday. The two teams will lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium before the action shifts to Kolkata for the three-game T20I series.