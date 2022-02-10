'Some U19 boys could become crorepatis': Gavaskar suggests change in IPL auction rule; 'Far too many get carried away'

The mega auction for the Indian Premier League is scheduled to take place between February 12-13 in Bengaluru. 590 players are set to go under the hammer in the two-day long event ahead of the 2022 season, which also sees the addition of two new franchises; Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.

370 players from India have made the final list for the mega auction that also includes the member of the Indian U19 team which lifted the World Cup earlier this month. The Yash Dhull-led side defeated England by 4 wickets in the final of the tournament to secure a fifth U19 World Cup for the country.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, however, has urged the IPL franchises to tread with caution when it comes to the U19 players.

“The mega auction will happen over the weekend and some of our Under-19 boys could become crorepatis in a few blinks of the eye,” he wrote for Mid-day.

“Doing well at the under-19 level doesn’t guarantee success at the IPL or even international level as has been seen over the years. The difference in standards is huge."

Gavaskar has also suggested the IPL to put a ₹1 crore limit on the U19 players so they don't “get carried away.”

“Far too many get carried away and lose focus and are out of the game or seek the mirage of greener-looking pastures. The fair thing would be to put a limit of say R1 crore for uncapped players so that they know that to go further and earn more they have a lot of hard work ahead," wrote Gavaskar.

“Easy money has spoilt many a promising talent and that’s something the administrators can prevent by ensuring that an uncapped player remains eager to keep performing year after year and not fall by the wayside as so many have done in the past,” he further observed.