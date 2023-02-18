Home / Cricket / IND W vs ENG W, ICC T20 World Cup Live streaming: When and where to watch India Women vs England Women online and on TV

IND W vs ENG W, ICC T20 World Cup Live streaming: When and where to watch India Women vs England Women online and on TV

cricket
Published on Feb 18, 2023 07:21 AM IST

Ind W vs ENG W, ICC T20 World Cup Live streaming: India Women face England Women in the Women’s T20 World Cup, in Port Elizabeth. Get details for live streaming and when and where to watch India W vs England W.

Ind W vs ENG W, ICC T20 World Cup Live streaming(PTI)
Ind W vs ENG W, ICC T20 World Cup Live streaming(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

India face England in the third fixture of their Women's T20 World Cup 2023 campaign, at Saint George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Saturday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side began their campaign with a seven-wicket victory against Pakistan, followed by a six-wicket win against West Indies. Meanwhile, England started the tournament with a seven-wicket victory against West Indies, and then beat Ireland by four wickets in their next fixture.

Both sides will be aiming to grab a win, with England on top of Group B with four points. Meanwhile, India are second with four points, but a lower net run rate than England.

When will the India vs England Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match take place?

The India vs England Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will take place on Saturday (February 18), 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs England Women's T20 World Cup 2023 take place?

The India vs England Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will take place at Saint George's Oval in Port Elizabeth.

Where will the India vs England Women's T20 World Cup 2023 be broadcasted live on television?

In India, the India vs England Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will broadcasted live on television through Star Sports Network.

Where will the India vs England Women's T20 World Cup 2023 be live streamed?

The live streaming of the India vs England Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will be available on Hotstar. For live updates, follow www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
women's t20 world cup india women cricket team india women vs england women england women's team + 2 more
women's t20 world cup india women cricket team india women vs england women england women's team + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out