India A captain, players disgruntled after Australian umpire questions ball's condition days after tampering allegations

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 08, 2024 11:24 AM IST

In the second unofficial Test, the India A players were once again in the scanner for a particular ball-related incident

In the first unofficial Test against Australia A, India A had to deal with a ball-tampering controversy. On Day 4, the on-field umpires changed the balls used by India A overnight. With Australia needing 86 runs to win, the India A players could be seen arguing with umpire Shawn Craig, about the ball given to resume play.

India A players have a discussion with the umpire.
India A players have a discussion with the umpire.

The umpire was overheard on the stump mic, saying, "When you scratch it, we change the ball. No more discussion, let’s play."

Also Read | Suryakumar sends ‘Test comeback’ message to Rohit Sharma after NZ whitewash: 'I am playing in all domestic tournaments'

"No more discussion; let’s play. This is not a discussion," he added.

Ishan Kishan was also then cautioned for showing dissent as he declared the umpire's decision as stupid. "You will be on report for dissent. That’s inappropriate behaviour. It is because of your (team) actions we changed the ball," the umpire said.

Later, Cricket Australia cleared India A players of ball-tampering allegations, and said that the ball was changed due to deterioration. Regarding the incident in the first unofficial Test, CA confirmed, "Both teams’ captain and manager were informed of the decision prior to play, and no further action would be taken."

Meanwhile, Kishan was cautioned for dissent and he wasn't reported further. Meanwhile, retired Australia opener David Warner questioned CA's investigation. "They have obviously squashed it as fast as they could, given that India is coming out here this summer," he said.

"But if the umpires deemed something happened, I am sure there will be a follow up. I think the umpires or the match referee should be standing here answering questions."

India A in the scanner

In the second unofficial Test, the India A players were once again in the scanner for a particular incident. The players could be seen informing the umpire about something in the ball, which the commentators deduced as mud or white paint. The players, including Prasidh Krishna, could be seen consulting with the umpire and cleaning the ball. Krishna, in particular, didn't look happy with the umpire's decision.

In the first unofficial Test, Australia A reached their 224-run target with seven wickets to spare. India A posted 312 in their second innings, after conceding an 85-run first innings lead to Australia.

