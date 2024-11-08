Suryakumar sends ‘Test comeback’ message to Rohit Sharma after NZ whitewash: 'I am playing in all domestic tournaments'

Suryakumar Yadav will be leading India in their upcoming four-match T20I series vs South Africa, starting from Friday (November 8). India will also be hoping for good results after their 0-3 whitewash by New Zealand in a three-match Test series at home. India's Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav during a Test match.(ANI)

During the Test series vs New Zealand, Suryakumar wasn't part of the squad, having only once appeared for India in that format.

Suryakumar Yadav on ‘Test comeback’

Speaking ahead of the South Africa series, Suryakumar hoped for a Test comeback, and revealed that he was participating in all red-ball, white-ball domestic tournaments.

"When the time comes, I will make a Test comeback. I am playing in all domestic tournaments, be it red-ball or white-ball. I don't miss any games. If a Test comeback is meant to happen, it will," he said.

His sole Test match was vs Australia in 2023, where he scored eight runs in his sole innings. In the same year, he was selected as a reserve player in the WTC final. Commenting on Rohit's recent form, he said, "Whether Rohit is performing well or not, his character remains unchanged. That is a quality I believe every sportsman should have."

Suryakumar has appeared in 84 first class matches, registering 5656 runs at an average of 42.84, with 14 tons and 29 half-centuries across 140 innings, with 200 being his highscore.

Suryakumar captained the Mumbai team for a brief period during the 2014-15 Ranji Trophy season, before getting replaced midway through the campaign. He registered 690 runs in ten matches in the tournament. He was also part of the Mumbai squad which won the 2015-16 Ranji Trophy title.

He was amongst the top-five run-scorers in the season, with 788 runs and got three tons, including a knock of 115 runs in the second innings of the semi-final vs Madhya Pradesh. He also reached the 2016-17 Ranji final, but Mumbai lost to Gujarat in the final.