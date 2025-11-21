India A vs Bangladesh A Rising Stars Asia Cup S/F Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs BAN live on TV, online

The time for the group stage is over as the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 edition has reached its business end. India A, under the leadership of Jitesh Sharma, sealed their qualification for the semi-finals after beating Oman. The side will now square off against Bangladesh A in the first semi-final in Doha on Friday. All eyes will once again be on the teen sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, and whether he continues with his form in the eight-team competition. India A will take on Bangladesh A in the semi-final on Friday.

The 14-year-old left-handed batter has been the standout performer for India A in the competition, with an over-reliance on the youngster as Priyansh Arya, the other opener, has failed to set the stage on fire, scoring just 30 runs in three games.

However, a positive came out for India A against Oman as Harsh Dubey stepped up with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 53 off 44 balls, helping India A register a win by six wickets and qualify for the semi-finals. The game against Bangladesh A will not be a walkover, and India A can expect a solid fight from the opposition.

Squads:

India A: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Jitesh Sharma (captain), Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abishek Porel, Naman Dhir, Suryansh Shedge.

Bangladesh A: Jishan Alam, Zawad Abrar, Yasir Ali, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Tofael Ahmed, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Abu Haider Rony, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Akbar Ali (captain), Ripon Mondal, SW Meherob, Shadhin Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Ariful Islam.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the Rising Stars 2025 Asia Cup first semi-final between India A and Bangladesh A:

When will the India A vs Bangladesh A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 S/F 1 take place?

The India A vs Bangladesh A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 S/F 1 will take place on Friday, November 21, at 3 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 2:30 PM.

Where will the India A vs Bangladesh A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 S/F 1 take place?

The India A vs Bangladesh A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 S/F 1 will take place at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

Which channels will broadcast the India A vs Bangladesh A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 S/F 1?

The India A vs Bangladesh A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 S/F 1 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the India A vs Bangladesh A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 S/F 1?

The India A vs Bangladesh A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 S/F 1 will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.