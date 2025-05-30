India A vs England Lions 2025 Live Updates: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel look to get much-needed practice

India A vs England Lions 2025 Live Updates: India's preparation for the upcoming five-match Test series against England is all set to begin with preparatory contests between India A and England Lions. The two 'A' teams will face off in two first-class matches. Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran is the captain of India A while Dhruv Jurel will serve as his deputy. ...Read More

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Shardul Thakur are all part of the senior squad for the Tests against England. Hence, they would want to get some much-needed game time to prepare to the best of their ability.

Sarfaraz Khan, who has been dropped from India's main squad, will look to prove the selectors wrong by scoring runs against the England Lions and making a case for his late inclusion in the squad. Ishan Kishan, Khaleel Ahmed, and Anshul Kamboj are also part of the team that will take on the England Lions.

With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retiring from Tests, youngsters have a chance to step up and show their talent on the biggest stage possible. The biggest question remains who will take Virat's position at No.4. Karun Nair will be vying for a spot at No.4 hence the matches between India A and England Lions become all the more crucial for him.

Somerset’s James Rew will lead the England Lions for the first time. The initial 15-player Lions squad also includes Chris Woakes, who is making a return to competitive cricket after an ankle injury.

After the two first-class matches against England Lions, India A will also take on the main Indian team in an intra-squad game before the first Test against England in Headingley.

Squads:

India A: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (VC) (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (WK), Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harsh Dubey.

England Lions: James Rew (captain), Farhan Ahmed, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Jordan Cox, Rocky Flintoff, Emilio Gay, Tom Haines, George Hill, Josh Hull, Eddie Jack, Ben McKinney, Dan Mousley, Ajeet Singh Dale, Chris Woakes, Max Holden.