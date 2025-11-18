India A vs Oman Rising Stars Asia Cup Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch IND vs OMN live on TV and online

After losing to Pakistan Shaheens, India A have everything to play for in their final group match against Oman in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025. The Jitesh Sharma-led side finds themselves in a must-win territory against Oman, as the winner of the contest will progress to the semi-finals of the eight-team tournament. After winning the opening match against the UAE comprehensively, India A stumbled against Pakistan A, losing by eight wickets. India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates(Action Images via Reuters)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was once again the lone bright spot, scoring 45 runs against Pakistan A. However, his wicket triggered a collapse, with India being bowled out for 136, which Pakistan chased down with 40 balls to spare.

Pakistan A qualified for the semi-finals owing to this win and now India A must emerge victorious against Oman if they want to seal a place in the semi-finals. Jitesh, who has enough experience of playing senior T20Is and the IPL, also needs to step up with the bat and as a leader.

India’s pacers also need to step up after they were found wanting against Pakistan A. A complete all-round performance is needed for India A to seal a place in the knockouts of the competition.

Squads:

India A: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Jitesh Sharma (captain), Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abishek Porel, Naman Dhir, Suryansh Shedge.

Oman: Hammad Mirza (captain), Sufyan Yousaf, Karan Sonavale, Wasim Ali, Aryan Bisht, Narayan Saishiv, Zikria Islam, Muzahir Raza, Shafiq Jan, Samay Shrivastava, Jay Odedra, Pruthvikumar Macchi, Hassnain Shah, Shuaib Al Balushi, Ubaid Ullaha, MD Yousuf.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the Rising Stars 2025 Asia Cup match between India A and Oman:

When will the India A vs Oman Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

The India A vs Oman Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match will take place on Tuesday, November 18, at 8 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:30 PM.

Where will the India A vs Oman Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

The India A vs Oman Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 will take place at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

Which channels will broadcast the India A vs Oman Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match?

The India A vs Oman Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the India A vs Oman Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match?

The India A vs Oman Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.