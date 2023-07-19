Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India A vs Pakistan A Live Streaming, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023: When And Where To Watch in India

ByHT Sports Desk
Jul 19, 2023 06:48 AM IST

India A vs Pakistan A: The Indian unit are unbeaten in the tournament and will aim for another win against arch-rivals Pakistan A.

India A vs Pakistan A live streaming: India A-led by Yash Dhull will look to build on their spectacular show when they meet arch rivals Pakistan A in the ACC Emerging Teams Men's Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday. The Indian unit is unbeaten in the tournament, having defeated UAE A and Nepal A sides in their previous two encounters. Although they have already sealed the semifinal spot, India will go full throttle against the neighbours, considering the rivalry between the two nations. Pakistan too are unbeaten in the tournament defeating the same opponents as India.

India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 live streaming, tv channel(BCCI)

Sai Sudharsan and Abhishek Sharma scored half-centuries in the previous emcounter and the team will hope for a strong show from the duo at the top. If we look at the bowlers Nishant Sindhu scalped four while conceding just 14 and Rajvardhan Hangargekar chipped in with three wickets.

Here are the LIVE streaming details of India A vs Pakistan A at the ACC Emerging Teams Men's Asia Cup 2023:

When will the India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match be played?

The India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match will be played on Wednesday, July 19.

Where will the India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match be played?

The India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

What time will the India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match start?

The India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match will start at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match?

The India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match?

The India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match will live stream on Fan Code.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with World Cup 2023 and World Cup Schedule related updates
