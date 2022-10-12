'India already without Bumrah. Upar se agar Shaheen khela...': Former Pakistan all-rounder's bold World Cup prediction

If the two blockbuster matches between India and Pakistan during last month's Asia Cup weren't riveting enough, brace up. The mother of all battles will renew once again with India and Pakistan set to write a new chapter in their glorious cricketing rivalry as the two teams clash in a T20 World Cup Super-12 tie at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 23. For the longest time, India had the upper hand over Pakistan in World Cups, but all that changed last year, when Pakistan broke their losing streak against the Men in Blue with a thumping 10-wicket win. The huge gulf that had emerged between the two sides no longer exists as under Babar Azam, the current Pakistan unit is evenly-matched against Rohit Sharma's Indian team, which was evident during the two Asia Cup thrillers.

However, India were dealt a heavy blow ahead of the World Cup after Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out. Pakistan on the other hand, continue to play the waiting game on Shaheen Afridi, the left-arm quick who wrecked India last year in Dubai. Shaheen, who missed the Asia Cup due to a knee injury, was drafted in Pakistan's World Cup squad but remains a doubtful starter for the India tie. However, even as the suspense around his participation in the World Cup tie grows, former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood feels the left-arm quick getting fit in time will be a huge confidence booster for the match-up against India. Highlighting Bumrah's absence, Mahmood reckons if Shaheen plays, Pakistan could well make it two in a row against India in World Cup games.

"Whenever there is an India vs Pakistan game, there is bound to be excitement. Pakistan's bowling is strong but the batting needs to improve. India have endured a big loss as they are already without Bumrah. And upar se agar Shaheen fit ho jata hai aur khelta hai (if Shaheen Shah Afridi regains fitness and plays), our pace attack will bolster further. However, this time around, the wickets in Dubai were different. In Australia, the ball will come on to the bat better. It will be a good game, and given how mentally well Pakistan have been against India in recent games, I hope they will come out victorious again," Mahmood told Cricket Pakistan.

PCB chairman, Ramiz Raja recently provided a huge update on Shaheen and his availability for the India game, saying that the left-arm pacer feels he will '110 percent be match ready'. Adding to it, Mahmood believes that whenever Shaheen comes back, he will return with full steam and the same intensity despite there being concerns over his effectiveness.

"Shaheen Shah Afridi will not have any problem on his return to the team. The pacer also started bowling after recovering from injury, and if he completes his rehabilitation process properly, he will not have any problem. Hopefully, Shaheen will be able to bowl well like before. All Pakistanis, including me, are praying for him," the former Pakistan bowling coach pointed out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON