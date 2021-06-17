India announce playing XI for WTC final, Ashwin & Jadeja both included

India on Thursday announced its playing XI for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final, which included both spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma are the three pacers included in the playing XI to take on New Zealand.

BCCI took to Twitter to put the team out. There were no surprises in the team otherwise and it seems that the management has decided to go with their senior pros for the all important encounter, which begins from Friday at Southampton.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will open the innings and the top order will be rounded off by the dependable Cheteshwar Pujara.

Indian captain Virat Kohli will hope to continue his purple patch on English soil at number 4 and he will be followed by his deputy Ajinkya Rahane.

Rishabh Pant will provide the firepower for this team in the number six spot and he will be followed by the two spinners who are effective batsmen as well.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have for long been inseparable in Test cricket and it will be great to see the duo match their wits against a tough and in-form Kiwi batting line-up.

Jasprit Bumrah will be the man to watch out for in the pace bowling department. Both Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma have been great with the red ball for India and it seems the management decided to go in for experience in place of youth as there were talks of Mohammed Siraj being in consideration for a place in the playing XI after impressive performances in Australia and at home against England.

