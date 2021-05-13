'India are doing it better than us': Greg Chappell believes Australia no longer the best at identifying talent

Former Australia captain Greg Chappell believes Australia are no longer the best at identifying talent and that the country has lost the bragging right of calling themselves the best at it. Chappell opined other countries like England and India have taken over.

"I think we've already lost our position as the best at identifying talent and bringing it through. I think England are doing it better than us now and India are doing it better than us," Chappell told cricket.com.au.

During the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India fought back after losing the first Test to win the series 2-1, almost with second and third-string teams. The side was plagued with injuries to its key players in each department and was also without Virat Kohli after the first Test.

Chappell admitted the remarkable Test series victory bore testament to India's highly effective player development system. On that tour, every youngster put their hand up and put his best foot forward.

"When you look at the Indian team that played in the Brisbane Test that had three or four fresh players, and everyone said, 'This is India's second XI' – those guys had played (extensively) for India A," said Chappell. "And in all sorts of different conditions, not just in India. So when they get picked, they're not tyros at all, they're quite hardened international cricketers.

On the other hand, Australian debutants Will Pucovski and Cameron Green had limited experience playing outside their home country. "We picked Will Pucovski out of Shield cricket. Will has hardly had a game outside Australia. That's the difference," Chappell pointed out.

India's next Test assignment is the tour to England. They will first play the World Test Championship final against New Zealand followed by a five-match Test series against the hosts.