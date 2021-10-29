'India are everyone's favourite': Pakistan coach Saqlain Mushtaq backs Kohli and Co. to reach T20 World Cup final

Terming India a ‘strong team’, Pakistan interim head coach Saqlain Mushtaq said it would be a great thing if the Virat Kohli-led side reaches the finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 along with his team. Pakistan beat India in the Super 12 stage to start their tournament in the best possible manner but the former off-spinner is not ready to rule out India's chances of going all the way to final of the World Cup. Saqlain, in fact, said India are 'everyone's favourites' and they every chance of making a strong comeback in the tournament.

“If India makes it to the final with us, it would be a great thing because I feel -- and this is not because we became big-headed after beating them -- but because they are a strong team, everyone considers them a favourite,” Saqlain said in a virtual press conference ahead of Pakistan's next Super 12 stage match against Afghanistan.

Saqlain, who is credited for the invention of the ‘doosra,' said another India-Pakistan match in this World Cup would help in improving relations between the neighbours further.

"If India comes in the final, then it would be very good for the ICC, fans around the world and for world cricket -- everyone will enjoy it. They are our neighbouring country and playing one more match would only improve our relations," he added.

Pakistan have placed themselves comfortably at the top of Group 2 with two wins against India and New Zealand. If they win against Afghanistan in Dubai on Friday, they will be all but certain to qualify for the semi-final.

“England and Australia always play tough cricket too. One doesn't have results in their hand but what we have in hand is our process, how we plan, our commitment, how we fight and bounce back and things we can control so we don't focus on results and the opponent.,” Saqlain pointed.

Saqlain, who took over from Misbah-ul-Haq barely a few weeks before the World Cup, said Pakistan players try and not to focus on the opponent.

"When you come with a mindset to become a world champion then you don't think about the opponent," Saqlain said.

"You rather think whoever comes in, you do what you have to do and want to do. So we are thinking on the same lines day in and day out that whoever is against us in the next stage we will accept it. If you want to become a world champion then you have to live up to the requirements -- being tough, being well-prepared, and playing cricket different from the others, and it shows that you are a genuine World Cup winner. If you want to be a world champion then you should be thoroughly [tested] so that the world actually recognises you," he said.