India Asia Cup Squad announcement: No Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill to get leadership role, Suryakumar Yadav's fitness…

India's Test captain Shubman Gill is in line to get a leadership role in India's T20I side in the Asia Cup 2025. The Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI senior selection committee is likely to announce India's Asia Cup squad on August 19 or 20 once the Centre of Excellence’s (CoE) Sports Science team submits the medical status of all players. That includes a crucial update on skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who has resumed batting in the nets at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, according to news agency PTI. Shubman Gill 'can't be ingored' in India's Asia Cup squad but the same cannot be said about Yashasvi Jaiswal.(AP)

Jasprit Bumrah, India’s premier pace bowler, is all set to play in the Asia Cup. However, given the tight scheduling, he may be rested for the opening Test of the West Indies tour in early October.

While Gill recently led India in Tests and posted an astonishing 754 runs against England, it was Axar Patel who wore the vice-captain’s armband during India’s last home T20I series. Interestingly, Gill was the deputy when Suryakumar first took over as T20 captain in Sri Lanka last year. With both players in contention for the same leadership position once again, the selectors are faced with a classic case of form versus continuity.

According to the report, the selection panel is unlikely to disturb the core that has worked well under Suryakumar’s captaincy. That top five — Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya — looks settled for now. “Abhishek is currently the top-ranked T20 batter in the ICC rankings. Sanju was brilliant with both bat and gloves last season. Shubman had a strong IPL and his Test form is incredible, but fitting everyone into the top order will be a big challenge,” a BCCI insider told PTI

That logjam at the top also means that players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan, despite their own strong claims, may have to wait. KL Rahul, although first-choice in ODIs, is not expected to feature in this squad as he doesn't suit India’s T20 middle-order plans.

Spotlight on Keepers and Finishers

With Samson nearly a lock as the primary wicketkeeper, the second keeping slot is a race between Jitesh Sharma and Dhruv Jurel. Jurel was part of the last T20 series, but Jitesh made a strong case during RCB’s victorious IPL run, especially with his finishing abilities.

Another name missing from the shortlist is Nitish Kumar Reddy. The seam-bowling all-rounder, who was injured during the England series, is unlikely to be fit in time. In his absence, Shivam Dube — who made a notable comeback against England — is likely to step in as the back-up all-rounder to Hardik Pandya.

Bumrah Returns, Pacer Dilemma Looms

Jasprit Bumrah is set to headline the bowling unit in the Asia Cup. However, with the West Indies Test series looming in early October, team management may look to rest him for the first match of that tour. Arshdeep Singh is expected to be the second seamer, while the third spot could come down to a choice between IPL standout Prasidh Krishna and the in-form Harshit Rana. Prasidh picked up 25 wickets in the last IPL season, but Rana’s pace and bounce have impressed the selectors.

Depending on conditions in the UAE, the spin department is expected to feature a familiar trio: Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and one of Kuldeep Yadav or Varun Chakravarthy.

India's Asia Cup Squad (Likely):

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana/Prasidh Krishna, Jitesh Sharma/Dhruv Jurel

With just a few weeks to go before the Asia Cup opener against UAE on September 10, and a much-anticipated clash with Pakistan on September 14, India’s selectors have some critical choices to make. And while Gill’s form has created a buzz, his leadership role will depend on how much the selectors value experience over momentum.