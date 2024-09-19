Explore
    India B vs India D Live Score: Match 5 of Duleep Trophy, 2024 to start at 09:30 AM

    Sep 19, 2024 8:40 AM IST
    India B vs India D Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of Duleep Trophy, 2024. Match will start at 09:30 AM
    Venue : ACA ADCA Ground, Anantapur

    India B squad -
    Abhimanyu Easwaran, Rinku Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Suyash Prabhudessai, Yashasvi Jaiswal, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, Musheer Khan, Washington Sundar, Himanshu Mantri, Narayan Jagadeesan, Mohit Avasthi, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Chahar, Sai Kishore
    India D squad -
    Atharva Taide, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Shreyas Iyer, Yash Dubey, Akash Sengupta, Nishant Sindhu, Saransh Jain, Saurabh Kumar, KS Bharat, Sanju Samson, Aditya Thakare, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vidwath Kaverappa    ...Read More

