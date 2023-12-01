India beat Australia by 20 runs, seal five-match series with 3-1 lead

Put into bat, Rinku Singh (46 off 29 balls) and Jitesh Sharma (35 off 19 balls) provided late fireworks to take India to 174/9. In reply, Australia scored 154 for 7 in stipulated 20 overs. HT Image

Two spinners Axar Patel (3/16 in 4 overs) and Ravi Bishnoi (1/17 in 4 overs) were architects of win after Rinku and Jitesh set up the total.

Brief scores: India 174/9 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 37, Ruturaj Gaikwad 32, Rinku Singh 46, Jitesh Sharma 35; Ben Dwarshuis 3/40, Tanveer Sangha 2/30).

Australia 154/7 in 20 overs (Matthew Wade 36 not out, Axar Patel 3/16, Ravi Bishnoi 1/17).