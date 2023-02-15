India become No. 1 across formats after displacing Australia in Tests, captain Rohit creates history, Ashwin rises

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Feb 15, 2023 02:03 PM IST

India, already the top-ranked team in T20Is and ODIs, leapfrogged Australia to become No.1 Test side after beating them by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur. India currently have 115 rating points. They are followed by Australia (111), England (106).

Nagpur, Feb 11 (ANI): India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Matt Renshaw during Day three of the 1st Test match between India and Australia, at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, in Nagpur on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (BCCI Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

Team India became the No.1-ranked team across formats after they displaced Australia to take the top spot in the ICC Test rankings, released Wednesday. India, already the top-ranked team in T20Is and ODIs, leapfrogged Australia to become No.1 Test side after beating them by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur. India currently have 115 rating points. They are followed by Australia (111), England (106) and New Zealand (100).

This is the first time India have achieved top ranking in all formats at the same time. All this happened during Rohit Sharma's captaincy, making him the first-ever Indian captain to pull off this remarkable feat.

India had attained the No.1 ranking in ODIs last month after they beat New Zealand 3-0 at home. This win came after they clean-swept Sri Lanka 3-0.

India will still need to beat Australia in the next Test in New Delhi to hold on to the top spot and strengthen their chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final in June in England. The Rohit Sharma-led side will take a huge lead over Australia if they beat them 3-1 or 4-0 in the ongoing series.

India's players also gained big in individual rankings. Ravichandran climbed to the second spot in the Test bowler rankings, 21 rating points behind Australia captain Pat Cummins and a return to the No.1 ranking for the first time since 2017.

Ashwin ensured India wrapped up their stunning victory before tea on the third day, as the veteran off-spinner took 5/37 in the second innings to go with 3/42 earlier in the match.

While Ashwin stepped up in what turned out to be the last session of the Test, Jadeja did the damage on the first day with 5/47 including the prized wickets of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

Jadeja then took 2/34 in the second innings to partner with Ashwin as the spin twins quickly dismissed Australia's top seven batters and left them reeling at 67/7 on the way to being all out for just 91.

India captain Rohit Sharma has been rewarded for his match-defining ton in Nagpur with a rise from 10th to 8th in the Men's Test Batting Rankings

Rohit came to the crease after Australia were all out for 177 in their first innings, then made the wicket look all but tame with an assured 120 that set the tone for the rest of the match.

