'The way we looked at him...': India bowling coach's blunt reaction to Gavaskar's explosive remarks on Mohammed Shami

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was not pleased to see speedster Mohammed Shami giving early freebies to Australian openers in his opening spell on Thursday. After being rested for the 3rd Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, pace ace Shami was drafted to the Indian playing XI for the series decider against Steve Smith's Australia. Opening the proceedings for Rohit Sharma and Co. at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Shami leaked 10 runs in the very first over of the Australian innings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Senior pacer Umesh Yadav was preferred over Shami in the 3rd Test that India lost by nine wickets at Indore. Batting legend Gavaskar, who was on commentary duty during Shami's first over, took an aim at the Indian think tank and opined that resting the senior fast bowler was not a smart move by the hosts. Gavaskar observed that pacer Shami is the kind of bowler who likes to be in the rhythm.

ALSO READ: 'Chat in dressing room would be...': Gavaskar shows no mercy after Rohit Sharma's ploy backfires in IND-AUS 4th Test

"Resting Mohammed Shami was not a smart move. You had 8 days break between the 2nd and the 3rd Test. He bowled military medium in his first two deliveries. That's how it's got to be. The batter is nervous, he is not yet off the mark. If he sees the ball go harmlessly to the keeper, he gets an opportunity to see what the pitch is doing. He can then mentally start to relax just that little bit," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Australian openers Travis Head and Usman Khawaja enjoyed a 61-run stand in 15.2 overs before veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin handed India its first breakthrough. Shami's partner-in-crime Umesh even failed to scalp a single wicket on the opening day of the 4th Test at Ahmedabad. After a forgetful opening spell, Shami bounced back by taking a brace of wickets.

"Great bowlers were at you straightaway, from the first ball. He is just not getting his line right. Look at how far that went. It's going to be called byes because it hasn't gone away from the marker, which indicates wide. I think, you know that Mohammed Shami is the kind of bowler who likes to be in rhythm, maybe you shouldn't rest him. I think it's important to get your bowling muscles going, in the gym, you don't get your bowling muscles going," the former Indian skipper added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a press conference after the end of the day's play, India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey was quizzed about the team's decision to rest pacer Shami. Pacers Shami and Mohammed Siraj featured in the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Shami returned to the playing XI for the 4th Test while the hosts decided to rest speed merchant Siraj.

The bowling coach was asked whether fast bowlers' rhythm takes a hit when they are given breaks during series."You have to take a call as you also have to look at the individual workload of each bowler. I think the way we looked at Shami, we needed to give him that break and it was an opportunity for us that someone like Siraj or Umesh also get a game. Looking ahead after this series, we have the World Championship (final) and we need to look at that as well. You have to at times, rotate bowlers and it is important for players as well," Mhambrey explained.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After a forgetful opening spell in the series decider, Shami staged an impressive comeback as the star pacer cleaned up Marnus Labuschagne (3) and Peter Handscomb (17) on Day 1 of the 4th Test at Ahmedabad. Pacer Shami emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the hosts. Speedster Shami bagged two wickets and conceded 65 runs in 17 overs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON