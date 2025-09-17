India cancel scheduled practice and press conference before Oman match in Asia Cup 2025

Hours after Pakistan cancelled its pre-match press conference before its must-win Asia Cup 2025 match against the UAE, India decided to cancel its scheduled practice session and press meet on Wednesday (September 17). Pakistan did not any official reason for the last-minute change in schedule but India said it was a rest day, decided by the team management. Pakistan's captain Salman Agha, rear, walks past India's captain Suryakumar Yadav after the coin toss(AP)

While Pakistan not doing a press conference a day before an international fixture in a multi-nation tournament was deemed an indirect way of avoiding tough questions related to their stance of wanting the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft for the remainder of the tournament, India's move was not as contentious.

Before the start of the Asia Cup, BCCI released a schedule for all of India's practice sessions and press conferences in the tournament. That document mentioned that India would hold a three-hour practice session from 6pm (Gulf time) on September 17, and a member of the team would also be available for interaction with the media.

However, late on Tuesday night, the board confirmed that neither would take place. “Please note there will be no media and practice session tomorrow. It is a rest day. Will convey practice and PC time for pre-match PC for Thursday later,” BCCI said in the official WhatsApp group.

India held a full-fledged practice session on Tuesday, with all squad members present, to prepare for their final group-stage fixture against Oman on Friday.

It is to be mentioned that BCCI had made it clear that the earlier shared schedule is subject to change without prior notice.

India and Pakistan cancelling their press conferences amid escalating tension may not be directly related, but an attempt to avoid a particular line of questioning was more or less evident.

It all started when India captain Suryakumar Yadav avoided a shake of hands with his Pakistani counterpart Salman Ali Agha at the toss of their Asia Cup Group A match in Dubai on Sunday (September 14). Things escalated rapidly after Indian players refused to shake hands with the Pakistan players even after the match. Later, India captain Suryakumar Yadav said it was a decision that came from above and that the Indian team wanted to honour the 26 victims who lost their lives in a ghastly terror attack in Pahlagam earlier this year. He also dedicated India's win over Pakistan to the armed forces.

Pakistan did not take the humiliation lightly. Salman Agha ditched the post-match press conference in protest of India's handshake refusal. A day later, the Pakistan Cricket Board lodged an official complaint against match referee Andy Pycroft, claiming that the former Zimbabwe cricketer informed Salman Agha that there would be no handshake at the toss. PCB demanded Pycroft's removal from the remainder of the tournament.

While the ICC formally rejected PCB's plea, reports suggest Pycroft might be replaced by Richie Richardson for matches involving Pakistan in the Asia Cup.