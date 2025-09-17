Andy Pycroft removed from all Pakistan matches in Asia Cup after middle ground reached with ICC: PCB insider

In a significant development ahead of Pakistan’s must-win Asia Cup group stage clash against the UAE, a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) insider confirmed to Indian news agencies (PTI and ANI) that match referee Andy Pycroft will be replaced by Richie Richardson for the fixture, following a compromise reached with the International Cricket Council (ICC). Match referee Andy Pycroft(ICC/X)

The decision comes in the wake of a tense standoff between the PCB and the ICC after Sunday’s high-profile match against India. In the aftermath of the game, emotions ran high when Indian players declined to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts, choosing instead to pay silent tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

The PCB, taking exception to certain decisions and conduct in the match, formally demanded Pycroft’s removal from officiating any further Pakistan fixtures in the tournament. Citing violations of ICC rules and regulations, the board lodged a protest which the global governing body initially rejected. The response was notably signed by ICC general manager Waseem Khan, who once served as PCB’s CEO, further complicating the situation behind the scenes.

After a day of speculation and closed-door negotiations, sources within the PCB revealed that a "middle-of-the-road" solution was finally reached. As part of the agreement, Richie Richardson will now officiate Pakistan’s upcoming game against the UAE, giving PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi a much-needed face-saver. Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s interior minister, was reportedly in a meeting with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif earlier in the day, though officials maintained the discussion was unrelated to cricket.

Had Pakistan decided to withdraw from the tournament, the move could have cost the board an estimated USD 16 million in revenue — a sum it can ill afford to lose, especially when compared to financially stronger boards like the BCCI.

The day’s uncertainty also impacted team proceedings. A pre-match press conference, scheduled ahead of Pakistan’s training session, was cancelled just 90 minutes before the players were due to arrive at the ground. While rumors of a possible boycott still swirled, the squad eventually turned up for training, albeit with a noticeably relaxed attitude.

In contrast, the Indian team, buoyed by their emphatic win over Pakistan on Sunday, completed an intense three-hour training session under the guidance of strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux. Players like Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma were seen doing Bronco runs — a testament to the rigorous fitness standards being maintained.

Pakistan’s session, however, raised eyebrows. Instead of high-intensity drills, players were spotted engaging in a dated football passing routine — a warm-up exercise that hasn’t been in regular use in elite cricket circles for over a decade. While the mood appeared lighthearted on the surface, sources close to the team suggested that the laughter masked underlying tension stemming from both on-field setbacks and off-field controversies.

Throughout the session, no Pakistani player ventured near the Indian nets, where head coach Mike Hesson oversaw another round of focused drills. The separation between the two teams seemed symbolic of the current political and cricketing climate.

Meanwhile, in a lighter moment, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav obliged the media by cutting a birthday cake, albeit belatedly. The celebration was held at the request of Indian journalists, acknowledging his 35th birthday which coincided with India’s victory over Pakistan on September 14.