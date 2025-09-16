Mohsin Naqvi on thin ice as PCB risks INR 141 crore hole in coffers if Pakistan pull out of Asia Cup 2025

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday threatened to withdraw from the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 if the International Cricket Council (ICC) did not remove Andy Pycroft from the match referee panel. The ICC officially rejected the plea on Tuesday, and Pakistan have yet to respond. A PTI report reveal that such a move could cost the PCB between USD 12–16 million (INR 106–141 crore) in revenue. Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi(AP)

The five test-playing nations—India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan—participating in the current Asia Cup tournament constitute 75 per cent of the Asian Cricket Council's annual revenue, with each earning 15 per cent. The remaining portion is shared by Associate nations. This revenue comprises broadcast deals (linear and digital), various sponsorships, and ticketing, among other things.

PCB is set to earn between USD 12–16 million from the ongoing Asia Cup, and pulling out could leave a big hole in their coffers.

Interestingly, Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB chairman, who also holds the post of Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control in Pakistan, is currently the head of ACC. On Monday, Naqvi did not mince words as he took to social media to express outrage at the Indian team for not shaking hands with the Pakistani players at the end of their Asia Cup clash in Dubai. In a separate post, he confirmed that the PCB sought ICC's intervention to take action against Pycroft, who was alleged to have violated the Code of Conduct when he asked the two captains not to shake hands at the toss.

"Can Naqvi risk Pakistan losing around USD 16 million out of a projected budget of USD 227 million for the fiscal year? That will be roughly seven per cent of the annual PCB revenue gone.

"It will be walking on thin ice for him. But again as one of the important ministers of Pakistan, he also needs to keep his respect in front of his countrymen," a source privy to developments in PCB told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The report also clearly stated that if Pakistan do go ahead with the move to withdraw from the competition in the wake of the no-handshake row, they could find themselves isolated in the ACC boardroom, with directors of other cricket boards likely to oppose awarding them the 15% annual share without participating in matches of a marquee event.

The format of the Asia Cup is such that India and Pakistan could face each other two more times, the next being on Sunday at the same venue in the Super Four stage of the competition. With the rivalry clash being the biggest revenue generator, a pull-out could mean that Naqvi, the ACC chief, will also have to bear the brunt of the official broadcaster.

In a nutshell, PCB and Naqvi have little to gain and more to lose.

Pycroft is expected to continue as the match referee in Pakistan's game against the UAE on Wednesday. Unless other ACC nations decide to offer them some leeway by swapping Pycroft and Richie Richardson's matches.