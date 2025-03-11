'India can't get everything. The ICC must say no to them': West Indies great Andy Roberts belittles Champions Trophy win

West Indies legend Andy Roberts has hit out at India playing all their matches in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai. India won the tournament after beating New Zealand by four wickets. While it was officially hosted in Pakistan, India played all their matches in Dubai after the BCCI said the Indian government had refused permission to their cricket team to travel to Pakistan. While Rohit and head coach Gautam Gambhir brushed away claims that India had an unfair advantage, fast bowler Mohammed Shami did admit that playing all their matches at one venue was helpful for them. (ANI)

“Something’s got to give… India can’t get everything. The ICC [International Cricket Council] must say no to India at times. India even had an advantage at last year’s T20 World Cup, where they knew in advance where their semi-final would be played [in Guyana]," Roberts is quoted as saying by the Mid-Day. “At the Champions Trophy, India did not have to travel at all. How can a team not travel during a tournament,” asked Roberts, as India were working their way to their third Champions Trophy triumph on Sunday.

“It is not fair, it’s not cricket. There has to be a level playing field. I know a lot of money comes from India, but cricket ought not to be a one-country sport. It now looks like a one-nation competition and the playing field is not level.

‘The ICC stands for the Indian Cricket Board’

Roberts said that the ICC has allowed India to dictate terms so much that it may even change basic rules of the game if they demand it. “To me, the ICC stands for the Indian Cricket Board. India dictates everything. If tomorrow, India says, ‘listen there should be no no-balls and wides,’ take my word, the ICC will find a way to satisfy India,” said Roberts.

Rohit had said earlier that India have needed time to acclimatise to the conditions in Dubai like any other side. "It's not like we know what's going to happen on these pitches," Rohit said ahead of India's semi-final against Australia. "We don't know which pitch will be used in the semi-final, but whatever it is, we will have to adapt and see how it goes. And it's not our home either - this is Dubai. We don't play so many matches here, it's new for us as well."