India captain Rohit Sharma taken to hospital for scans after fielding injury in 2nd ODI vs Bangladesh

India captain Rohit Sharma was rushed to hospital for scans after he hurt his left hand while attempting to take a catch in the second ODI against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur. "India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans," said BCCI in a statement. India would be hoping that the injury to their captain is not serious as it appeared that Rohit had a cut near the webbing.

Update: India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans. pic.twitter.com/LHysrbDiKw — BCCI (@BCCI) December 7, 2022

It happened in the fourth ball of the second over of the Bangladesh innings when India pacer Mohammed Siraj got one to kick from good length to find the outside edge of opener Anamul Haque Bijoy's bat. The ball went low to Rohit, standing at slip. He got both hands to it but the ball hit the wrong place on his thumb and bounced out.

The Indian captain was in discomfort immediately. There was blood on his left palm even as Rohit walked off the field grimacing in pain.

Vice-captain KL Rahul since then has taken over the captaincy duties while Rajat Patidar came on a substitute fielder. India are fighting to stay alive in the three-match series after losing the low-scoring series opener by 1 wicket.

They have made two changes - one of them forced - for this match. Fast bowler Kuldeep Sen who made his debut in the previous match, was ruled out due to a stiff back. He was replaced by Umran Malik. A fit-again Axar Patel got his position back straightaway from young Shahbaz Ahmed.

