India coach keeps Vaibhav Sooryavanshi debut card close to chest, warns: 'Everyone must wait their turn'

The countdown to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India debut may have begun, but the team management is not ready to reveal its hand just yet.

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his India debut in 1st Ireland T20I?(SLC)

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The biggest question heading into the opening T20I against Ireland at Stormont in Belfast on Friday is whether the 15-year-old prodigy will receive his maiden India cap — a moment world cricket has been anticipating ever since his thunderous IPL 2026 campaign earlier this year.

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak praised Sooryavanshi's talent, intent and ability to adapt quickly to the senior setup, but stopped short of confirming whether the teenager will feature in the series opener.

"He's here for the first time, but I saw him at the U-19 level before. He's an outstanding talent, and we all know that. We saw him in the IPL. Based on BCCI's system, players who have been part of India A, U-19 or Emerging tournaments already know it, so it is not very different for them.

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{{^usCountry}} "But yes, Gautam told him to ask questions and to play freely. Batting-wise, his adjustment and intent are very good," Kotak said on Thursday after India's training session in Belfast. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "But yes, Gautam told him to ask questions and to play freely. Batting-wise, his adjustment and intent are very good," Kotak said on Thursday after India's training session in Belfast. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When asked directly if Sooryavanshi would make his debut on Friday, Kotak admitted he was not privy to the final team combination, which would be decided later by head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shreyas Iyer. However, he remained confident that the landmark moment is only a matter of time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked directly if Sooryavanshi would make his debut on Friday, Kotak admitted he was not privy to the final team combination, which would be decided later by head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shreyas Iyer. However, he remained confident that the landmark moment is only a matter of time. {{/usCountry}}

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"The team will be decided later, but since he is in the Indian team, the rule will be the same for him as it has been for every player. When the time comes, I'm sure he will make his debut. Whether he does that tomorrow or in the next game is difficult to say. It could be."

Should Sooryavanshi get the nod, one among Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan could be forced to sit out despite all three being part of India's triumphant T20 World Cup campaign earlier this year.

“New players should wait for their turn”

Kotak acknowledged the challenge of balancing a generational talent's arrival with the need to reward players who are already performing at the highest level. And amid the growing clamour around Sooryavanshi, he delivered a firm reminder that every cricketer must earn their opportunity.

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"It is tough for the selectors and the coaches. But we need to keep in mind that those who are already performing should never be ignored.

"New players will keep coming; that is the BCCI's structure. At the end of the day, it's healthy competition, but everyone who joins should wait for their own turn to play."

For now, the hype continues to build. Whether Sooryavanshi's India journey begins on Friday or a few days later, the feeling within the camp appears clear — his time is coming.

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