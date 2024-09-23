India cricketer reaches Chepauk for Bangladesh Test 'less than 24 hours' after grandmother's death: 'Was nervous but...'

India cricketer Abhinav Mukund will forever remember the opening Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh. Mukund is far from reckoning for a spot in the Indian team, having last been in competitive action in 2020 and not played for the national team in seven years. But it was at Chennai, where the cricketer made his debut as a broadcaster. But Mukund had to overcome an emotional turmoil ahead of the start of his new career, which he revealed after India's 280-run win against Bangladesh on Sunday. Indian players celebrate their win against Bangladesh in the first Test cricket match at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. India lead the series 1-0(PTI)

Taking to his social media page, Mukund revealed that his grandmother had passed away just a day before the start of the Test series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. He admitted that while he was nervous going for his broadcasting duty, he felt at home, in Chepauk, which is also his home ground, and was grateful to have witnessed Ravichandran Ashwin script the record of matching Shane Warne's tally of five-wicket hauls in Test cricket.

Mukund, in his lengthy post on Instagram, also thanked his colleagues and former cricketers Saba Karim, Parthiv Patel and Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal, who accompanied him throughout the course of the four days in Chennai.

“Less than 24 hours after my grandmother passed away, I had to go live as an anchor for the very 1st time. From cricketer to expert and now hosting the show I was nervous. But thankfully I felt at home in chepauk and managed to sail through these 4 days and watched the local boy @rashwin99 scale newer heights and equal the late Shane Warne’s tally of 5wkt hauls,” he wrote.

“Another box ticked in my broadcasting career hosting the English show on @officialjiocinema and I am extremely thankful to @parthiv9 and @tamimofficial for giving me such lovely company throughout the test match. @sabakarim_india was “natty” as well! Enjoyed my first test match, I am sure my grandmother was watching over me to ensure I was calm amidst the chaos! Off to Kanpur now.”

India ready for 2nd Bangladesh Test

The second Test against Bangladesh will begin in September 27 in Kanpur's Green Park Stadium, where India will look to script a 2-0 clean sweep and maintain their flawless record against their neighbours. The win will also see India inch another step closer to sealing the spot for the World Test Championship final for the third time in a row.